Grassroots football stars honoured at Suffolk FA Awards 2018

Unsung heroes of the grassroots game in Suffolk were honoured at an awards ceremony at Portman Road, writes Nick Garnham.

The annual Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony, sponsored by McDonald’s and Ransomes Jacobsen, was staged before Ipswich Town’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Middlesbrough.

Awards winners received their prizes before being treated to an entertaining talk from former Ipswich Town and Northern Ireland midfielder Bryan Hamilton, now a match-day host at the ground.

They were then paraded on the pitch before kick-off and watched the match.

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal said: “The Suffolk FA Awards, sponsored by Ransomes Jacobsen and McDonald’s, provide an annual opportunity for the Suffolk footballing community to recognise those volunteers, coaches, parents, and individuals who work so hard behind the scenes to ensure every team in Suffolk enjoys their weekly dose of football.”

Roll of honour

Groundsman of the Year

Winner: Dave Shave collected on behalf of Michael Brundish of Old Newton United

Joint second: Tony Adams of Claydon FC and Neil Hitter of Bacton United 89 on behalf of Roger Lawson

Referee Long Service Awards

50 Years – Martin Stiff

25 Years – Paul Bailey, Martin Burroughs, Gary Nethercott, Terry Scott and Paul Welham

The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards

Charter Standard Club of the Year: Sole Bay FC – collected by Shaun Doig

Charter Standard League of the Year: Norfolk & South Youth League – collected by Paul Newby & Harry Amey

Grounds Team of the Year: Locomotive Laxfield Youth FC – collected by Marcus Payne

Community Project of the Year: Norfolk & South Youth League – collected by Paul Emblem

The Respect Award - Winner: Collected by Paul Newby on behalf of Shaun Platten; Highly Commended: Keith Mills

Supporter of the Year: Vicky Godhard

Young Volunteer of the Year: Alex Shipp

Volunteer of the Year – Winner: Tony Adams; Highly Commended: Bob McCartney

Coach of the Year – Winner: Gavin Johnson; Highly Commended: Dan Coe

Match Official of the Year: George Byrne