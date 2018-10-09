Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Grassroots football stars honoured at Suffolk FA Awards 2018

09 October, 2018 - 14:48
Suffolk FA Awards 2018 winners pictured on the pitch at Portman Road before the Ipswich versus Middlesbrough match. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Suffolk FA Awards 2018 winners pictured on the pitch at Portman Road before the Ipswich versus Middlesbrough match. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Archant

Unsung heroes of the grassroots game in Suffolk were honoured at an awards ceremony at Portman Road, writes Nick Garnham.

Gavin Johnson, left, of Stowupland Falcons FC receives the Coach of the Year award from McDonald�s franchisee Carol Rogerson. Picture: SUFFOLK FAGavin Johnson, left, of Stowupland Falcons FC receives the Coach of the Year award from McDonald�s franchisee Carol Rogerson. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

The annual Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony, sponsored by McDonald’s and Ransomes Jacobsen, was staged before Ipswich Town’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Middlesbrough.

Awards winners received their prizes before being treated to an entertaining talk from former Ipswich Town and Northern Ireland midfielder Bryan Hamilton, now a match-day host at the ground.

Martin Stiff, centre, receives his 50-Year Referee Long Service Award from Ransomes Jacobsen�s International Sales Director Andre Andrade, left, and Suffolk FA Chairman Phil Lawler, right. Picture: SUFFOLK FAMartin Stiff, centre, receives his 50-Year Referee Long Service Award from Ransomes Jacobsen�s International Sales Director Andre Andrade, left, and Suffolk FA Chairman Phil Lawler, right. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

They were then paraded on the pitch before kick-off and watched the match.

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal said: “The Suffolk FA Awards, sponsored by Ransomes Jacobsen and McDonald’s, provide an annual opportunity for the Suffolk footballing community to recognise those volunteers, coaches, parents, and individuals who work so hard behind the scenes to ensure every team in Suffolk enjoys their weekly dose of football.”

Tony Adams, left, of Claydon FC receives the Volunteer of the Year award from McDonald�s franchisee Carol Rogerson. Picture: SUFFOLK FATony Adams, left, of Claydon FC receives the Volunteer of the Year award from McDonald�s franchisee Carol Rogerson. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Roll of honour

The Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League’s Harry Amey, left, and Paul Newby, right, receive the Charter Standard League of the Year award from McDonald’s franchisee Carol Rogerson. Picture: SUFFOLK FAThe Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League’s Harry Amey, left, and Paul Newby, right, receive the Charter Standard League of the Year award from McDonald’s franchisee Carol Rogerson. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Groundsman of the Year

Winner: Dave Shave collected on behalf of Michael Brundish of Old Newton United

David Shave, centre, of Old Newton United FC receives the Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year award on behalf of Michael Brundish from Ransomes Jacobsen’s International Sales Director Andre Andrade, left, and Suffolk FA Football Development Manager Jodie Allard, right. Picture: SUFFOLK FADavid Shave, centre, of Old Newton United FC receives the Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year award on behalf of Michael Brundish from Ransomes Jacobsen’s International Sales Director Andre Andrade, left, and Suffolk FA Football Development Manager Jodie Allard, right. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Joint second: Tony Adams of Claydon FC and Neil Hitter of Bacton United 89 on behalf of Roger Lawson

Referee Long Service Awards

50 Years – Martin Stiff

25 Years – Paul Bailey, Martin Burroughs, Gary Nethercott, Terry Scott and Paul Welham

The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards

Charter Standard Club of the Year: Sole Bay FC – collected by Shaun Doig

Charter Standard League of the Year: Norfolk & South Youth League – collected by Paul Newby & Harry Amey

Grounds Team of the Year: Locomotive Laxfield Youth FC – collected by Marcus Payne

Community Project of the Year: Norfolk & South Youth League – collected by Paul Emblem

The Respect Award - Winner: Collected by Paul Newby on behalf of Shaun Platten; Highly Commended: Keith Mills

Supporter of the Year: Vicky Godhard

Young Volunteer of the Year: Alex Shipp

Volunteer of the Year – Winner: Tony Adams; Highly Commended: Bob McCartney

Coach of the Year – Winner: Gavin Johnson; Highly Commended: Dan Coe

Match Official of the Year: George Byrne

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide