Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Suffolk veterans run for England at Chester Marathon

PUBLISHED: 09:12 12 October 2018

The Suffolk trio of, from left, Jo Stephenson, Val Jennings and Anita Bond, who represented England at the British Masters Marathon Championships at Chester last weekend

The Suffolk trio of, from left, Jo Stephenson, Val Jennings and Anita Bond, who represented England at the British Masters Marathon Championships at Chester last weekend

Archant

Suffolk veteran athletes relished the chance to run for their country at last weekend’s Chester Marathon.

The England Masters marathon team who represented their country at the British Masters Marathon Championships, incorporated within the Chester Marathon last SundayThe England Masters marathon team who represented their country at the British Masters Marathon Championships, incorporated within the Chester Marathon last Sunday

A trio of Suffolk females ran for the England Masters team at the British Masters Marathon Championships, which were incorporated within the Chester Marathon, with Jo Stephenson, Val Jennings and Anita Bond all in action.

Likewise, Suffolk were well represented among the men, with the likes of Adam Howlett, Ian Coxall and John Scaife all recording swift times for the traditional 26.2-mile distance.

Proudly wearing their England vests, Stephenson and Jennings ran in the over-50 category, while Bond competed in the over-55 class.

A member of Stowmarket Striders, Stephenson clocked 3hrs 34mins 31secs to finish 111th female, and an outstanding fifth over-50. She recorded 10K splits of 49:35. 49:35, 50:59 and 52:41.

The experienced Jennings, a stalwart of Ipswich JAFFA, registered 3:39:57 to finish 135th female, and 13th in the over-50s.

And Bond, who runs for Eastern Masters and lives in Ipswich, was 17th over-55 veteran in a personal best time of 4:32:11.

Sarah Fitch, of Felixstowe Road Runners, was another Suffolk-based female veteran to impress at Chester. Fitch ran 3:37:08 to be 26th in the over-40 section.

Anita Bond explained: “We had been selected to run for England Masters, because we all finished in the top five in our age groups at the Brighton Marathon from earlier in the year.

“We all loved the experience of running for England, against teams from the Home Countries. The race started and finished on Chester race-course, and the course also went into Wales for a few miles en route.

“This was my fourth marathon in total, having started running 10 years ago. I had run the Athens and Barcelona Marathons a few years ago, and I ran Brighton this year to run with my daughter Rachel Robbie,” added Bond.

Meanwhile, an in-form Howlett, a member of Framlingham Flyers, clocked an impressive 2:45:19, finishing 55th overall and 12th in his over-45 age group.

Howlett ran consistently throughout, recording 10K splits of 38:22, 38:30, 39:05 and 40:15.

Coxall, from Woodbridge Shufflers, was 155th overall and 22nd in his over-45 section in 2:56:59, while Hadleigh Hares’ John Scaife stopped the clock at 3:08:27 to finish 70th in his over-40 age category.

Topic Tags:

Body at bottom of Spanish cliff thought to be 22 year-old Ipswich man

07:01 Jake Foxford
Juozapaz

A family are in shock after an Ipswich man was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near a secluded retreat in the Spanish mountains.

Delays expected on A14 as police escort huge boat to Ipswich marina

7 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The boat will be transported from the A1303 to Ipswich haven Marina (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of disruption on the A14 in Suffolk as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

Gallery: Have you seen the Dutch tall ships in Ipswich harbour?

31 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
IMG201

It was an exciting day on Ipswich quay as over 21 Dutch tall ships were spotted coming into the port as part of Europe’s largest student sailing event.

Ed Sheeran homecoming tour tickets to go on sale at 10am

42 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Ed Sheeran is returning to Ipswich in Summer 2019 Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Fans of Suffolk’s own superstar have one final chance to see him live in concert at Chantry Park in Ipswich – as new tickets for his European tour are released today.

New phone app launched to help prevent suicides in Suffolk

07:43 Dominic Moffitt
Suffolk User Forum manager Jayne Stevens addresses a workshop Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Suffolk User Forum launched the app, called Stay Alive, in association with Grassroots as part of World Mental Health Day.

Tenant could be kicked out of her home - despite investing more than £6,000 on improvements

05:45 Will Jefford
April Sinclair (left) and her daughter Katie who both could be forced out their homes. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

An Ipswich social housing tenant has been told she could be kicked out of her home as part of a vision to do away with lower value properties - despite spending over £6,000 of her own money to renovate it.

Missed appointments at Ipswich Hospital topped 37,000 last year

05:30 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Patients missed more than 37,000 appointments at Ipswich Hospital last year, new figures have revealed.

Could this be the warmest October night on record?

07:51 Amy Gibbons
People enjoy the sunshine on one of the hottest days in October for years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As East Anglia wakes up to another day of unseasonably warm weather, can we expect temperatures to reach record heights?

Suffolk youngster who lost right eye to cancer receives bravery award

07:25 Amy Gibbons
Young Penny Waters, who lost her eye to cancer, in her Ipswich Town kit Picture: VICTORIA WATERS

A young girl from Grundisburgh is being rewarded for her outstanding bravery after losing an eye to cancer.

Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

06:50 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 remains closed after a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning.

Most read

Body at bottom of Spanish cliff thought to be 22 year-old Ipswich man

Juozapaz

Tenant could be kicked out of her home - despite investing more than £6,000 on improvements

April Sinclair (left) and her daughter Katie who both could be forced out their homes. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide