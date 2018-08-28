Dicks gets first win as Swifts boss in thriller at Mildenhall

Luke Butcher was on target for Mildenhall in their thrilling home defeat against Heybridge Swifts. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Bostik North Mildenhall Town 3 Heybridge Swifts 4 Julian Dicks’ first game in charge of the Swifts ended in victory, after a pulsating second half which kept the 170 spectators entertained in the miserable conditions.

There was little sign of what was to come in the early stages of the contest with both sets of players struggling to keep their feet as the rain continued to fall.

Heybridge eventually created something when Kreshnic Krasniqi fired in a cross which was nearly turned into his own net by Tom Boxer.

‘Hall then began to get their game going and Swifts keeper Chris Haigh, who had just signed from Merstham, made a double save from Evans Kouassi and Tom Debenham before the impressive stopper turned David Cooper’s 25 yarder round the post.

Swifts went ahead just before the interval as Dan Walker, another new signing, slid in a Joe Claridge cross at the far post.

Swifts made it 2-0 on 56 minutes when Matthew Price worked some space inside the penalty area and drilled in an angled drive which went through the legs of ‘Hall keeper Blake Horton.

Dean Greygoose then introduced striker John Sands on the hour and went 4-2-4. The move began to pay dividends as almost immediately referee Walchester awarded the home side a spot kick for an apparent push and Boxer converted from 12 yards.

Walker then restored the Swifts’ two-goal advantage as he beat Horton to a long clearance out of defence before coolly slotting home.

Back came Mildenhall and Boxer netted his second penalty of the afternoon after Kouassi’s effort was handled in the area.

The dangerous Walker then took off on a mazy run from half-way and, when he was brought down on the edge of the area Nicky Brown slammed home the resultant free kick to make it 4-2.

‘Hall skipper Luke Butcher reduced the arrears again with a minute of normal time remaining as he hooked his effort over Haigh after a Cooper corner.

Cooper then brought down Price in the area but Horton saved Walker’s spot kick to deny him a hat-trick.

Right at the death Jarid Robson nearly rescued a point for the hosts, only for a scrambling Haigh to turn his effort over the bar and ensure that the three points returned to Essex.