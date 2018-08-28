Jeffries leads home bumper field at Lowestoft Half-Marathon

Matt Jeffries crosses the finish-line to win the Lowestoft Half-Marathon. Picture: MICK HOWES Archant

Matt Jeffries, of Waveney Valley AC, triumphed at the third staging of the Lowestoft Half-Marathon, the UK’s most easterly 13.1-mile challenge.

Runners along the sea front, taking part in the Lowestoft Half-Marathon, including eventual runner-up Robert Chenery (No. 70). Picture: MICK HOWES Runners along the sea front, taking part in the Lowestoft Half-Marathon, including eventual runner-up Robert Chenery (No. 70). Picture: MICK HOWES

Jeffries led home a field of 411 finishers, clocking a swift time of 1hr 11mins 37secs to enjoy a winning margin of more than three minutes.

It was also a personal best time for Jeffries, eclipsing his effort of 1:12:26 while on his way to victory at the Great Yarmouth Half-Marathon in 2016. He was ninth at this year’s Great Yarmouth Half in 1:22:43, while other 2018 highlights have included a second spot behind Ipswich Harriers’ John Millar at the Framlingham 10K in early September.

Runner-up Robert Chenery, of Ipswich JAFFA – he also runs second claim for Bungay Black Dog – registered 1:14:48 at Lowestoft to also celebrate a PB.

An in-form Chenery, a regular first-place finisher on the parkrun scene, especially at the Lowestoft and Gorleston Cliffs events, had a previous half-marathon best of 1:15:04 from last year’s Great East Run in Ipswich.

Chenery, a regular competitor, was third at the Bungay Half-Marathon last March, and dipped under 27 minutes with a swift 26:58 at the Wortwell Friday Five in August.

Lee Cook, of Waveney Valley AC, was third in 1:15:20, just nine seconds outside his PB, while the top five was completed by Ben Toye (1:16:47) and Tim Osborn (1:17:49).

Framlingham Flyers’ Jim Last was sixth overall and the leading over-40 veteran in 1:17:54.

Other veteran winners included Simon Cook (over-35, 1:21:51), Great Yarmouth RR’s Andrew Dormer (over-50, 1:25:11), Norfolk Gazelles’ Jason Brunt (over-45, 1:26:30), Robin Mackenzie (over-55, 1:28:12) and Framlingham Flyers’ Stephen Dunnett (over-60, 1:33:50).

Meanwhile, Kathryn Mathias, of City of Norwich AC, won the ladies’ title, finishing 17th overall in a time of 1:24:44. Mathias was nearly nine minutes clear of her closest rivals, with Waveney Valley’s Zoe Chase in second with 1:23:32. Stacy Tovell was third lady in 1:35:05, and also the leading over-45 veteran.

The event, which features a fast course along the sea-front, was organised by Nicholsons Solicitors and supported by Lowestoft Road Runners, with funds raised for ‘Break Charity.’

The course was a two-lap challenge, starting and finishing at the bottom of the Lowestoft sea wall, approximately 200 yards north of Ness Point.