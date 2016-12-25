Overcast

Antiques Roadshow is coming to Suffolk’s Helmingham Hall on August 31, 2017

19:30 28 December 2016

Antiques Roadshow being filmed at Layer Marney Tower in Colchester in 2011. Picture by Andrew Partridge.

Antiques Roadshow being filmed at Layer Marney Tower in Colchester in 2011. Picture by Andrew Partridge.

Do you have a hidden treasure in your home that might be worth a fortune? Well you’re in luck.

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce talking to production staff during the filming of the popular BBC show at Layer Marney Tower, Colchester in 2011. Picture by Andrew Partridge.Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce talking to production staff during the filming of the popular BBC show at Layer Marney Tower, Colchester in 2011. Picture by Andrew Partridge.

Experts from Antiques Roadshow are coming to Suffolk’s Helmingham Hall on August 31 next year.

Members of the public are invited to attend and bring with them possessions for evaluation and pricing.

In 2017 Antiques Roadshow is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Throughout the birthday year the team will visit Northern Ireland’s Parliament Buildings and Stormont Estate, Floors Castle in Scotland, Cardiff Castle in Wales, Queen Victoria’s former royal palace, Osborne on the Isle of Wight and the gardens at Nymans in West Sussex.

A special show will also be filmed outside the Queen Vic pub on EastEnders’ Albert Square at BBC Studios in Elstree, where invited guests will bring objects from the world of film, music, theatre and TV to be appraised.

Presenter Fiona Bruce, who will mark her tenth series on the show in 2017, said: “Where does the time go? Meeting fantastic people, hearing their stories, going to fabulous locations and, best of all unearthing hidden treasures clearly makes the time fly.

“I hope as many people as possible come along to see us in 2017 at one of our fascinating venues, it’s a great, free day out, you can see behind the scenes of one of your favourite shows, and who knows?

“We’d love to make your 2017 extra memorable with surprising news about your treasures.”

More information on attending Antiques Roadshow can be found here.








Keywords: BBC Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

