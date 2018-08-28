Students at Suffolk New College get up close to a ‘real’ bodyguard

The bodyguard with Selina Perkins, Martin Memory and Olivia Webb at Suffolk New College.

The Bodyguard TV series on BBC television prompted a real life protection officer from Bury St Edmunds to talk to students at Suffolk New College, in Ipswich.

Ben Hollands spoke about his life and experience to public service students and the invite partly came about because of interest in careers owing to the phenomenal success of the TV drama.

He spoke about the history of the role, the skills you need to obtain to be a success in the job and reflected on a career that has seen him look after high profile politicians like John Major and globally known royals including The Duchess of Cornwall.

He said: “One of the highlights of my career was driving into Buckingham Palace for the first time. I’ve also been very lucky to meet some great people and see some fantastic places.”

He discussed the TV show and felt whilst it was good to watch although it wasn’t necessarily very true to life.

He said: “It was a long way from reality. There was lots of driving fast cars and shooting people – and not much on the planning and organisation behind the scenes. That said, it’s great if it increases the profile of the police and the opportunities within the organisation.”

Mr Hollands, added: “The response from the students was really positive and they had some really good questions. I’d love to come back in the future.”