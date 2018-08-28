Caro Emerald, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Try to catch her while you can’

This was the first night of the tour and the gig began with a smoke filled stage, set up to look like the inside of a 1950s airliner.

A calypso beat struck up, the Mariachi trumpet kicked in, and we were off.

It really did feel like the start of a summer holiday. Caro Emerald has a sultry, retro style that she uses to paint pictures, evocative of old black and white movies.

Broken love affairs and betrayal portrayed in songs Tangled Up, The Ghost Of You and My Two Cents.

Her seven-piece band kept the groove going the whole night; sometimes a Latin feel, sometimes smooth jazz, but always with a swing.

It took a little while, but eventually the infectious beat got to the crowd.

We were on our feet, and the dancing began. A Night Like This, Havana and Wake Up Romeo made sure we stayed up (I even saw some Line Dancing!).

What a night. Try to catch her while you can.