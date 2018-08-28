Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Chase and Status to headline Halloween music festival

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 October 2018

Zombie Fest 2017. Picture: MARK BARLEY

Zombie Fest 2017. Picture: MARK BARLEY

Copyright belongs to Mark Barley https://www.facebook.com/MBImageStudioEvents1

A horror circus with aerial performers and fire breathers - plus a ‘Graveyard’ chill out zone - have been added to Zombie Fest 4, which returns to Mildenhall Stadium this Halloween.

Chase & Status to headline Zombie Fest 4 in Mildenhall. Picture: JIM FISCUSChase & Status to headline Zombie Fest 4 in Mildenhall. Picture: JIM FISCUS

Zombie Fest is East Anglia’s biggest Halloween festival and this year marks its fourth incarnation.

The event takes place from dusk to dawn on Saturday, October 27 and electronic duo Chase and Status will be headlining.

The festival features 10 music arenas and as well as Chase and Status, who have sold over 3.5million records, there will be Radio One DJs performing plus Jaguar Skills, Judge Jules, Andy Whitby and hundreds of other local talents.

Organisers of the event, BIG promotions, have been running successful music events since 2001.

A spokesman said: “We are very excited to have Chase and Status headlining, as they are one of the biggest acts of the moment.

“Halloween is such a popular event to go out and party on so it is an honour that Chase and Status will be joining us.”

BIG promotions is expecting this year to be the biggest yet and hopes to attract more than 3,000 people.

Chase and Status performed at Newmarket Races in 2017 and brought in nearly 20,000 people, so they are expected to be a huge attraction at this year’s Halloween festival.

New to Zombie Fest for 2018 will be a Circus Theatre Spectacular and a ‘chill out’ zone called ‘The Graveyard’.

There will be a 30-person big top theatrical horror circus with aerial performers, fire breathers, stilt walkers, a funfair and all our favourite nightmare and sci-fi characters from Comic Con – Freddy Krueger, Jason, the Predator and of course, zombies.

While in The Graveyard you can catch a breather from the chaos, showcasing the best in reggae, dub and chill out all night long.

BIG promotions said it is pushing the boat out this year, with all the added extras to make the evening a completely interactive experience.

“Even the entrance will be an experience in itself,” said a spokesman. “With a maze, sci-fi characters and lots of surprises making our festival completely unique to any other event.”

The annual event reached the finals at the UK Festival Awards held in London last year and offers a real platform for local stars to showcase their talent.

There are only a few VIP tickets left which give fast-track entry, access to a private bar, luxury toilets and the balcony plus two free drinks and an exclusive Zombie Fest four-mix CD.

Tickets are now on final release with standard tickets costing £45 plus booking fees and you can get VIP tickets for £60 plus booking fees.

To view the full line up and buy tickets, visit the website.

Topic Tags:

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

15:35 Andrew Hirst
Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

53 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

What its like to work at the Ipswich firm where 40% of staff started as apprentices

18:00 Jessica Hill
Ellie Netzel of Clearfield

Unlike her friends who are saddled with debt at university, at the age of 19, Ellie Netzel is making £13,000 plus bonuses. That’s because she chose to go down the apprenticeship route instead.

Video: Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

17:52 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

12:20 Emily Townsend
Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Fashionistas could take home an 80s Adidas jacket or a Fila sports top from vintage fair

17:06 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A vintage sale will be in Ipswich this weekend giving shoppers a chance to join the sports wear revival by snapping up pre-loved designer brands from the 80s and 90s.

Mental health is ‘Cinderella of the NHS’, says under-fire service chief

14:03 Dominic Moffitt
Trust CEO Antek Lejk addresses the AGM Picture: ARCHANT

Mental health services have become the “Cinderella of the NHS” because they don’t have enough funding, the leader of an under-fire trust has said.

‘Living with debt can be a pretty hopeless existence’ but Ipswich charity offers hope

13:20 Dominic Moffitt
Mrs Green has helped over 100 people out of debt Picture: ARCHANT

In the five years since it was established, a debt charity has saved lives and helped keep families in their homes as they support people break free from the cycle of debt.

London men arrested after thieves flee flat burglary in Ipswich

12:47 Andrew Hirst
The burglary happened in Montgomery Road Picture: GOOGLE

Four men broke in to the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich but are reported to have fled when police arrived.

Suffolk to discuss green energy and plan to boost low-carbon “smart grid”

16:56 Paul Geater
Wind turbines at Eye - should more energy in Suffolk come from renewable sources? Picture: GREGG BROWN

A demand that Suffolk should use greener energy and work harder to eliminate fuel poverty will be debated at the county council’s full meeting next week.

Most read

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Updated: Fifth arrest after Fiesta driver dies in crash with BMW

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide