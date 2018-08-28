Chase and Status to headline Halloween music festival

Zombie Fest 2017. Picture: MARK BARLEY Copyright belongs to Mark Barley https://www.facebook.com/MBImageStudioEvents1

A horror circus with aerial performers and fire breathers - plus a ‘Graveyard’ chill out zone - have been added to Zombie Fest 4, which returns to Mildenhall Stadium this Halloween.

Chase & Status to headline Zombie Fest 4 in Mildenhall. Picture: JIM FISCUS Chase & Status to headline Zombie Fest 4 in Mildenhall. Picture: JIM FISCUS

Zombie Fest is East Anglia’s biggest Halloween festival and this year marks its fourth incarnation.

The event takes place from dusk to dawn on Saturday, October 27 and electronic duo Chase and Status will be headlining.

The festival features 10 music arenas and as well as Chase and Status, who have sold over 3.5million records, there will be Radio One DJs performing plus Jaguar Skills, Judge Jules, Andy Whitby and hundreds of other local talents.

Organisers of the event, BIG promotions, have been running successful music events since 2001.

A spokesman said: “We are very excited to have Chase and Status headlining, as they are one of the biggest acts of the moment.

“Halloween is such a popular event to go out and party on so it is an honour that Chase and Status will be joining us.”

BIG promotions is expecting this year to be the biggest yet and hopes to attract more than 3,000 people.

Chase and Status performed at Newmarket Races in 2017 and brought in nearly 20,000 people, so they are expected to be a huge attraction at this year’s Halloween festival.

New to Zombie Fest for 2018 will be a Circus Theatre Spectacular and a ‘chill out’ zone called ‘The Graveyard’.

There will be a 30-person big top theatrical horror circus with aerial performers, fire breathers, stilt walkers, a funfair and all our favourite nightmare and sci-fi characters from Comic Con – Freddy Krueger, Jason, the Predator and of course, zombies.

While in The Graveyard you can catch a breather from the chaos, showcasing the best in reggae, dub and chill out all night long.

BIG promotions said it is pushing the boat out this year, with all the added extras to make the evening a completely interactive experience.

“Even the entrance will be an experience in itself,” said a spokesman. “With a maze, sci-fi characters and lots of surprises making our festival completely unique to any other event.”

The annual event reached the finals at the UK Festival Awards held in London last year and offers a real platform for local stars to showcase their talent.

There are only a few VIP tickets left which give fast-track entry, access to a private bar, luxury toilets and the balcony plus two free drinks and an exclusive Zombie Fest four-mix CD.

Tickets are now on final release with standard tickets costing £45 plus booking fees and you can get VIP tickets for £60 plus booking fees.

To view the full line up and buy tickets, visit the website.