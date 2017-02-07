Chinese State Circus coming to Chantry Park, Ipswich from April 4-9

Chinese State Circus on a previous visit to Trinity Park on the outskirts of Ipswich. Photograph: Simon Parker.

A circus featuring world-class acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers is coming to Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chinese State Circus. Chinese State Circus.

Chinese State Circus is bringing its new production, Dynasty, to Chantry Park from Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 9 in a heated big top venue.

It will see performers hurtling porcelain jars, spinning plates and balancing on gigantic pyramids of tables and chairs.

There will also be daring martial arts by the Shaolin Warriors.

The history of the Chinese State Circus spans 25 years when it was conceived by creative director Phillip Gandey.

Mr Gandey said: “In our latest production we have returned to the pure and honest perfection in acrobatics upon which our reputation is based.

“We have the world class artistes capable of performing the excellence required.”

Chinese State Circus is making a return after a break of three years.

Tickets cost between £10 and £28 and can be booked by calling: 0844 4155228 or visiting here.