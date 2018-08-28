Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Jasmin Vardimon explores Medusa legend for 20th anniversary show at DanceEast

PUBLISHED: 16:05 10 October 2018

Rehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram Kenton

Rehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram Kenton

©Tristram Kenton

DanceEast, on Ipswich Waterfront, is playing host to one of the world’s leading dance companies next week. Jasmin Vardimon is marking her 20th anniversary with an exploration of the Medusa legend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her

Rehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram KentonRehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram Kenton

Myths and legends have long had an important role in inspiring new work in the arts. Theatre, dance and music have long benefitted from exploring the history and stories of ancient civilisations and choreographer Jasmin Vardimon has chosen to re-examine the legend of Medusa as her 20th anniversary production.

Created on the coast of Barcelona but staged at the Jerwood DanceHouse on the Ipswich Waterfront, this production is about more than Greek legends. It also embraces the historical roots of the Gorgon legends, the role of women in society and even ventures into the worlds of zoology and philosophy.

Jasmin Vardimon has a long history with Suffolk-based DanceEast, having staged productions of Park and Pinnochio at the regional dance facility but she says that, whereas several of her more recent productions have had more of a narrative structure, this latest piece is a more thematic, abstract work.

As far as the connection between the Greek myth and the free-floating jelly fish populating the world’s seas, it’s all down to the name. Medusa is also the name given to sexually mature/active jellyfish.

Rehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram KentonRehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram Kenton

For Jasmin, the discovery of this connection was significant moment in the creation of the show as it explored the gendered historical significance of Medusa; the myth, the symbolism and the philosophical idea of reflection.

How did the idea for a work of Medusa come about?

JV: I have long been fascinated by Greek mythology and by the myth of Medusa, the only mortal gorgon, who was decapitated by the Greek hero Perseus but Medusa is also a powerful symbol of womanhood and was looking forward to being able to deconstruct the myth and at the same time explore the aquatic symbolism contained in her name and look at the environmental future of our seas.

Choreographer Jasmin Vardimon who is celebrating 20 years as an independent dance maker Photo DanceEastChoreographer Jasmin Vardimon who is celebrating 20 years as an independent dance maker Photo DanceEast

It sounds wonderfully ambitious, did it take a long time to get what you wanted to do straight in your head?

JV: “I knew early on I didn’t want to do a straight re-telling of the story by Ovid. I wanted something that more reflected contemporary life. One of the areas in story which is less well known is the rape of Medusa by Poseidon, her banishment by Athena and her transformation into the monster we know.

Rehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram KentonRehearsals showing Medusa by Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo: Tristram Kenton

How does this relate to the ecological theme within the show?

JV: “There is the link with the name Medusa, that is how jellyfish are described in most Latin languages, but also parallels can be drawn by the rape of our oceans, with all the plastic and pollution. There are also physical simularities between the tentacles and Medusa’s hair and the fact that these tentacles can kill those who come into contact with them.

“Jellyfish have existed for 600 million years, they have been floating thorugh our seas for all that time and with global warming they are thriving and may yet become the dominant life form on the planet. This is just one of the ideas explored in this new piece. It is a piece all about current concerns.”

Medusa, directed and choreographed by Jasmin Vardimon is at DanceEast, Ipswich Waterfront, from October 18-20 before moving to Sadler’s Wells, London.

Topic Tags:

Video: ‘Tommy’ silhouettes unveiled in Christchurch Park ahead of November 11 armistice centenary

19:02 Paul Geater
From L-R: Cllr Alasdair Ross, Martin Combes (Royal British Legion) Maria Wilson, Ranulph Woods and Nicolas Rix-Perez ((Ipswich School combined cadet force) and Lisa Stannard (Operations Manager for Parks & Cemeteries). Picture: Neil Didsbury

As the world prepares to mark next month’s centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War, a poignant tribute to the Ipswich’s fallen has been unveiled in Ipswich.

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

15:55 Amy Gibbons
At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after police swarmed a central Ipswich road following a two-vehicle crash.

Watchdog reveals thoughts on Ipswich Academy after latest visit

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Ipswich Academy is making effective progress to being rated 'good', Ofsted said in its latest report Picture: GREGG BROWN

A watchdog has praised efforts of an Ipswich secondary school rated ‘requires improvement’ – describing it as having “transformed” its education.

One injured in crash near Ipswich park

17:20 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Waterford Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured after two cars collided on a residential street in Ipswich.

Two-car crash in Hadleigh side street leaves pedestrian injured

21:14 Jake Foxford
The incident happened on Calais Street in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police, firefighters and paramedics sprung into action when a Mercedes collided with a Volkswagen Golf, leaving a pedestrian injured.

‘We recognise the issues’ - Highways chiefs look to tackle Ipswich traffic troubles

16:08 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich traffic (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways chiefs have said they are “looking at options” to solve Ipswich traffic troubles – after facing fierce criticism from the town’s MP,

7 vintage items you could get your hands on in Ipswich

14:47 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

From Adidas 80’s sports jackets to a retro Royal Air Force Camo coat - take a look at some of the items you could walk away with this weekend.

Video: The pumpkins are ready to be picked

19:30 Megan Aldous
Pick a pumpkin at one of these great patches Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE

Whether you love or loathe Halloween everyone enjoys getting creative with friends and family and carving quirky designs into a pumpkin.

Most read

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail firm takes cash from student’s lost purse as ‘storage fee’

Florence Lewis was given her purse back by Greater Anglia with 10% of the money taken as a storage fee. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Video: Ipswich teenager releases song about bullying to mark World Mental Health day

A powerful image of Roma with the words bullies called her. Picture: CHRIS SILVESTER

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide
to top arrow

Back to top