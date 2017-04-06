Overcast

Did aspiring models from Lowestoft and Colchester remain in Britain’s Next Top Model?

PUBLISHED: 22:10 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 22:49 06 April 2017

Bianca Thomas, 22, from Lowestoft, who is a contestant on the new series of Britain's Next Top Model. Picture: Lifetime/PA Wire

Bianca Thomas, 22, from Lowestoft, who is a contestant on the new series of Britain's Next Top Model. Picture: Lifetime/PA Wire

18-year-old Eleanor Sippings and 21-year-old waitress Bianca Thomas made it through the fourth episode of the Lifetime TV series Britain’s Next Top Model.

Eleanor Sippings who is on the the 11th series of Britain's Next Top Model. Picture: IAN WEST/PAEleanor Sippings who is on the the 11th series of Britain's Next Top Model. Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Waitress Bianca, aged 21, hails from the Suffolk seaside town of Lowestoft and lists her favourite model as fellow Brit Cara Delevigne.

Eleanor Sippings, aged 18, from Colchester, is following in the footsteps of her best friend and grandmother, who is a former beauty queen.

The pair were both on tonight’s (April 6) episode of the 11th series of Britain’s Next Top Model.

They faced challenges including filming an advert for toothbrushes and taking part in a photo shoot.

Bianca Thomas who is on the 11th series of Britain's Next Top Model. Picture: IAN WEST/PABianca Thomas who is on the 11th series of Britain's Next Top Model. Picture: IAN WEST/PA

At the end of the show, one aspiring model was eliminated. The show started with 12 contestants.

Victoria Clay from Liverpool was today’s unlucky contestant.

Judging the competitors are former contestant Abbey Clancy, model Paul Sculfor, fashion writer Hilary Alexander and celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston.

• The show is aired at 9pm every Thursday on Lifetime TV (Sky channel 156).

