All you need to know about the Copdock Motorcycle Show

Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts are expected at the Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park Picture: SU ANDERSON Archant

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Copdock Motorcycle Show this weekend for a day of stunts, displays and fun for all the family. Here’s all you need to know about the popular event.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last years Copdock motorcycle show was a roaring success Picture: SU ANDERSON Last years Copdock motorcycle show was a roaring success Picture: SU ANDERSON

When and where is it?

The 27th Copdock Motorcycle Show sponsored by CAM Rider will take place at Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH, on Sunday, October 7, from 9am to 6pm.

What is going on at the event?

This year’s guest of honour is former pro-biker and truck racer Steve ‘Stavros’ Parrish, who now works as a motorsport commentator.

Visitors watch one of the displays in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors watch one of the displays in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ken’s Fox’s ‘Wall of Death’ will also be appearing at the show, with riders performing stunts on 20ft vertical walls.

The UK’s number one freestyle motocross display team – The Bolddog Lings FMX Team – will also be wowing crowds with their jumps and stunts.

The Two Brothers Racing stunt team consisting of trio Mark Van Driel AKA ‘Vandal’, Paul Todd AKA ‘Toddy’ and Katrina Van Driel AKA ‘Trina’ will perform their adrenaline-filled show.

A vintage speedway cavalcade will take place as well as a classic pre 1965 scramble bike cavalcade.

Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Professional motorcycle trials and endurocross rider Dougie Lampkin MBE will also appear.

There will also be many traders, a large auto jumble, owner’s club exhibitions and the undercover bike show with numerous show classes.

What about food and drink?

On top of the motorcycle action, there will be refreshments, real ale and live music on the day.

What about tickets?

On the day: Adults £10. Adult advance eTickets £8.50, available from the club’s website. Accompanied children (under 14) are free.

How much for a pitch?

Autojumbler pitch – On the day: single pitch £35, double pitch £60.

Trader pitch – On the day: single pitch £45, double pitch £80.

www.copdock-cmc.co.uk