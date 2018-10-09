Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards
Opinion

Film review: Venom is a thoroughly enjoyable superhero origin story

09 October, 2018 - 09:52
Tom Hardy plays Venom Picture: IAN WEST/PA PHOTOS

Tom Hardy plays Venom Picture: IAN WEST/PA PHOTOS

We have met the titular anti-hero of Ruben Fleischer’s latest film before, menacing Peter Parker in Spiderman 3.

Thankfully, Fleischer’s feature, in which investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) finds himself merging with the symbiote while investigating shady goings on at Carlton Drake’s (Riz Ahmed) scientific research facility, is a far superior vehicle.

The comic interplay between Eddie and the dark inner voice of Venom, as the former’s initial fear of the destructive extra-terrestrial life form grows into a grudging affection, is the film’s greatest strength - Eddie’s refusal to jump from a building despite the latter’s taunts is a high-point.

However, as Eddie/Venom races to prevent Drake’s malevolent plan from coming to fruition, this lively back-and-forth takes a back seat to the numerous skirmishes between our protagonist and Drake’s heavily armed enforcers.

Efficiently handled and thrilling as these set-pieces are – a brawl through the streets of San Francisco is a darkly comic delight- they occasionally lack the bite of recent comic book films such as Deadpool 2 and while Venom’s fearsome, inky form is stunningly realised many of film’s other special effects – including villainous symbiote Riot- are less polished.

These flaws aside, Fleischer draws fine turns from his cast; Hardy is a dependably charismatic anti-hero and Ahmed’s vampiric Drake makes for a suitably sinister antagonist.

Yet, despite the film’s abundance of qualities, it is difficult to escape the feeling that there is an even better film lurking in this thoroughly enjoyable and assured superhero origin story.

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market Bus Station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – as some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day? We explore a day in the life of an Ipswich man with a very futuristic job

16:08 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

Tom Ranson has worked at University of Suffolk as a technologist within the department of science and technology for the last six years. He is an Intel education ambassador, the only one in higher education in the whole of the UK. This involves encouraging the use of technology and project-based learning in education, and strengthening links between local schools and the University within STEM subjects.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
Arrests made follower brawl in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

Arrests made follower brawl in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide