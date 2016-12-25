Sunny

Five family days out in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and east Suffolk this New Year weekend

18:33 29 December 2016

The Children's Theatre Company Ipswich stage Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The Children's Theatre Company Ipswich stage Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Our weekly guide offers a run down to what is happening in Suffolk each weekend from family walks to theatre fun for toddlers. So pause the Christmas movies, out the lid back on the Quality Street and get outside for some fresh air and family entertainment this New Year bank holiday weekend.

The cast of Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show, Treasure Island. Photos: Bill JacksonThe cast of Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show, Treasure Island. Photos: Bill Jackson

Three Little Pigs, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, December 31 and also Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3

Suitable for children aged two and over, this puff-tastic show is fun for all the family.

Building your own home is not as easy as it looks, the three little pigs discover. What’s the best material to use? Will it keep out the rain? Will it be wolf proof. There’s only one way to find out...

This show from the unswervingly energetic Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company is chock full of puppets, music, comedy and thrills.

Tickets cost between £7 and £12 and are available here

New Year bird walk at Lackford Lakes - Sunday, January 1 from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Blow away the Christmas cobwebs and walk off some of the Christmas excesses with a New Year guided walk around the Lackford Lakes reserve led by bird expert Paul Holness

No need to book, just turn up and enjoy a family walk around this peaceful haven.

Cats, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds - Saturday, December 31 and also Monday, January 2

There are still a handful of tickets left for this award-winning musical extravaganza from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Adapted from TS Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’, Cats is a wonderful blend of fantasy, drama and romance.

On just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

With an amazing musical score that includes the timeless Memory, spectacular set designs, stunning costumes and breathtaking choreography, Cats is a magical musical like no other.

Get your tickets here

The Nutcracker, The Cut, Halesworth - Saturday, December 31 at 2pm

It’s Christmas and when Clara is given a wooden nutcracker in the shape of a handsome Prince, little does she know that she and her brother Fritz are about to be drawn into a great adventure.

A wonderful story of Christmas magic, ideal to round off the festive period.

Tickets are available here, costing between £6 and £9.

Treasure Island, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, December 31 and Monday, January 2

There’s still time to set sail with Red Rose Chain for a swash-buckling adventure full of pirates, parrots and hidden treasure.

Treasure Island, Joanna Carrick’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, runs until January 2.

Jim Hawkins braves the seven seas in search of Captain Flint’s legendary buried treasure. Along the way he meets the marooned Ben Gunn, mysterious Long John Silver, his talking parrot and his madcap ship-mates.

See here to book tickets

Looking for a New Year’s Eve party? See our listings here

18:33 Natalie Sadler
