Historian Dan Snow is coming to an Ipswich bookshop

Dan Snow arriving for the 2014 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Archant

TV presenter and historian Dan Snow is coming to the town for a book signing this autumn.

Dan is coming to Ipswich Waterstones in Buttermarket on Monday, November 12 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and he will be signing copies of his new book ‘On This Day in History’.

The book brings to life a key event that happened on each day of the year, from the most important British battle you’ve never heard of to the first meeting of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The One Show regular has presented a number of programmes on the BBC including Armada, Grand Canyon and Vikings and his popular History Hit podcast is downloaded a million times a month.

Meg Burrows, senior bookseller at Ipswich Waterstones, said: “We are extremely excited to have Dan Snow in store for the signing of his new book.

“He is a brilliant historian and we know that a lot of customers are keen history enthusiasts themselves, so it will be great to have him with us.

“The new book ‘On This Day in History’ sounds like a gem of information filled with great turning points and unlikely heroes - a perfect celebration of what is at the root of history, people.

“Dan’s depth of knowledge, his passion for that knowledge to be shared and his active role in our World today, makes him a pivotal figure in past and present history.

“We are very much looking forward to having him here at Ipswich Waterstones and can’t wait for customers to see his new book.”