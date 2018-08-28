Ipswich Vegan Festival returns this weekend

Some of the foods at the Ipswich Vegan Festival Picture: IPSWICH VEGAN FESTIVAL

A food festival which attracted more than 1,200 people last year will take place this weekend and will bring hot treats, cakes, inspiring talks and more.

The Ipswich Vegan Festival which will focus on raising awareness about animal cruelty as well as supplying vegan treats is happening on Sunday, October 14, from 10am until 4pm.

The event, which will be held at ITFC’s ground in Portman Road, is welcome to everyone including vegetarians and meat eaters.

Attendees can enjoy a wide range of vegan food, acoustic music, kids entertainment, inspiring talks, advice, stalls and more.

Sheena Fairless, event organiser, explains why she is holding the event, she said: “We want to show people the cruelty involved with not being vegan, the health benefits are an added bonus.

“When I became vegan over 10 years ago there was no choice, but now there is so much choice so I think that is why it has become so popular. It is 2018 and animals still go through so much cruelty and it isn’t necessary.”

Entry is £3 and under 5s are free.

