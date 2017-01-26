Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Empire Cinema’s opening could spark a battle for the region’s film fans

16:35 26 January 2017

Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Cineworld Ipswich Web

The opening of the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich seems set to spark a battle for the area’s film fans as the number of screens in the town nearly doubles.

Comment

Will it really put pressure on Cineworld in Cardinal Park?

Within seven years of Cineworld (or Virgin as it was originally called) the town’s Odeon closed although the building was only 14 years old. Will history repeat itself?

Cineworld does have a strong hand, the Unlimited Card. It’s a season ticket that allows holders to go as often as they like to most films there for a flat monthly fee.

The £17 monthly fee gets them into any normal screening free and gives me a big discount when they want to see a film in Imax or 4DX.

It’s popular. Unofficial estimates suggest that up to 40% of Cineworld’s customers nationally may have their Unlimited cards. They are not likely to switch. At present Empire does not offer a similar deal.

But it looks as if Empire will be competing hard on the price of individual film tickets.

And the new cinema will increase the market – pushing up the number of screens in the town from 13 to 25 (11 at Cineworld and two at the Ipswich Film Theatre) and should offer more choice.

The Oscar-nominated film Jackie opened last weekend. But it finished its run at Cineworld on Thursday.

If there are more screens in the town for the big blockbusters, it may well be that those “smaller” films that are not exactly arthouse could get a longer run.

Film-going across the country has been relatively stable since the turn of the century – the number of admissions fell from 1.6bn a year in 1946 to 54m in 1984. Since then numbers have increased to about 170m every year since 2001.

But still many people rarely, if ever, go to the cinema. In Ipswich both Empire and Cineworld will be trying to attract them – on price, comfort, and choice.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Pigs Gone Wild-style trail to make a return to Ipswich in 2019

54 minutes ago Natalie Sadler
Ed Sheer-Ham was located outside UCS and was bought by the star himself at the end of the trail

Will it be sheep, horses, dolphins or castles? We are asking readers which brightly-coloured sculptures they would like to see on the streets of Ipswich in 2019.

Take a look at 15 shows you can see at theatres in Suffolk in February

21 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

There is a fantastic array of talent and entertainment on offer at Suffolk’s theatres, whether it be plays, musicals, orchestras or comedy.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

Yesterday, 19:40 Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

After months of speculation Empire Cinema have confirmed the opening date of their new 12-screen cinema in the Buttermarket Centre

Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

Ipswich Empire Cinema’s opening could spark a battle for the region’s film fans

16:35 Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Cineworld Ipswich Web

The opening of the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich seems set to spark a battle for the area’s film fans as the number of screens in the town nearly doubles.

Woodbridge Excelsior brass band ‘go contemporary’ at Butlins Mineworkers Championships...and it pays off

12:15
Woodbridge Excelsior came fourth in the fourth section of the Butlins Mineworkers Championships, performing Lucid Perspectives. Musical director Chris Lewis-Garnham.

A brass band returned from a national competition in Skegness, where members premiered a piece of music written to mark its 170th anniversary last year.

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Yesterday, 18:20 Andrew Hirst
Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

When a group of Suffolk sixth-form friends heard film-makers were recruiting extras for a short documentary, the £100 a day fee seemed alluring enough.

Scouting for Girls to play Jimmy’s Festival

Yesterday, 17:46
Scouting for Girls. Photo: Danny North

Pop rockers Scouting for Girls are heading to Jimmy’s Farm this summer.

7 of the best Chinese restaurants in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket

Yesterday, 17:45
Chinese noodles

It’s Chinese New Year on January 28, so what better time to order take out or head out for a feast of Chinese food - after all - who can resist a spring roll or crispy duck pancake?

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

Yesterday, 16:19 Sam Dawes
The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Today we are testing your knowledge of Ipswich pubs. Some are still open for business and others have called last orders for the final time.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Steven Taylor can add some much-needed leadership to Ipswich Town side, says Mick McCarthy

Steve Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United.

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley

Ipswich paperboy who stopped to help injured man in Bramford Road to be rewarded

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24