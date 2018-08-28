Strictly Come Dancing: The seven things you need to know from Movie Week

Movie Week on Planet Strictly this time, and we’ve got the headlines for you: who was in the dance-off, who got voted off, what the judges said and why Bruno cannot stay in his chair.

Celebrities danced dances, the audience endured japes from TessBot 3000 and the last week’s top scorers topped the leaderboard again - but it was far from business as usual...

Blue it

Lee Ryan became the second casualty of the ballroom (can you tell The Apprentice is back?) as he and Nadiya Bychkova got kicked off the set of movie Week.

Dancing a Back to the Future-themed cha-cha-cha, Lee tried Susannah Constantine’s trick of hiding his feet in a layer of dry ice. It did not work.

He also lost some iconic elements of his costume mysteriously in his final dance without explanation, the continuity team at the BBC must have been having kittens.

He came up against a surprise in Charles Venn and Karen Clifton in the dance-off, who appear to have lost the public’s backing after their mid-table judges scores failed to keep them safe.

Even more surprising was head judge Shirley’s call to cast her dead rubber vote in favour of Lee and Nadiya, disagreeing with her three fellow judges. More on this later, folks.

5, 6, 7, 9-9-9-9

At the other end of the pack, Ashley Roberts and Pacha Kovalev pulled off the iconic Dirty Dancing lift along with a multitude of other eye-watering, body-warping moves, but t’was all in vain.

Faye Tozer won the battle of the ringers with 36 points for a Grease-themed quickstep. Ore Oduba got a 36 in Movie Week in 2016. He won. Coincidence?

Judge Dreadful

Bruno Tonioli had a catalogue of calamities on Saturday night.

First, he fell clean off his chair during Craig’s comments on Dr Ranj’s quickstep.

Then, he narrowly missed Shirley’s face with his almost-constant arm flailing.

He followed that with the campest bickering with Craig he could manage, the pair crossing swords with quips like: “The word ‘straight’ shouldn’t even be in your vocabulary” and “At least I still have my own hips!” Oh, how we laughed.

And finally, while demonstrating with Shirley the sexual tension he wanted to see in one particular dance, he put his nose against hers and swiftly pied her, leaving Ballas’ lips flapping in the wind.

The Sunday was rounded off with Shirley’s seal-like clapping on the results show, revealing she was a big fan of Lee Ryan’s dancing. Maybe she had his poster on the wall in her middle-aged bedroom. It felt like it was clouding her judgement.

Never change, team.

Costumes, bloody costumes

Movie Week and (god help us) Halloween are notorious for their excessive costumes, and once the options of classic musicals and films starring humans in regular clothes are taken, some celebrities get stuck with the metaphorical lumpy jumper in lost property.

Seann Walsh was at least aware that his easy-wipe PVC gear was missing from a sex dungeon (he also thanked Bruno for letting him borrow his trousers), but Greame Swann had been royally stuffed with his outfit.

The middle-aged ex-cricketer had been given a singlet that was too tight, but it was hard to spot beneath his summer fete Spiderman face painting job.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were bright yellow Minions, a nightmare on the bedsheets the following morning but a convincing effort along with their goggles and dungarees.

The only winner in the high-concept costume sweepstake was Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec. Aljaz was not in a full rabbit one-piece thankfully (see his foray as Baloo from The Jungle Book last year as what to avoid), and Kate looked the spitting image of Jessica Rabbit.

Men on a Wires

Seann, Graeme and Lee all spent too long hanging around on wires while their partners danced for the camera. It only paid off for two of them.

Each of them had to be out of shot for over 10 seconds so show runners could fasten them onto the cables.

Spiderman on a web? Makes perfect sense. Neo from The Matrix performing a giant back-flip? Tenuous, but the rest of the dance was good enough to cover it up.

Marty McFly might have had a hoverboard, but there was a DeLorean upstage that was literally upstaging Lee.

Enter through the gift shop

Did the TV audience need to be given a tour of Harry Potter World in the opening show dance?

No one had forgotten about those eight films, or that other one with the beasts, or the other one out next month, or the books, or all the extra books, or the stage show, or all the merchandise, or the Stephen Fry audio cassettes.

The Singin’ in the Rain number (complete with REAL WATER) on Sunday night was a much better effort, with the live dancing and prerecorded sections stitched together brilliantly for the viewers at home. Classy save. And finally...

The Strictly Curse: Katya caught, Seann seen

A brief nod to tabloid news everywhere - Katya Jones and Seann Walsh were spotted canoodling on the street - it would seem the Stricty Curse has struck again.

Sometimes the show’s singletons have flings, but this would be a rarer example of dancers and celebrities throwing aside their existing relationships for one another. There’s a reason ‘Brendan Cole will steal your wife’ was a popular phrase in the early 2000s.

This kiss has come out of the blue after early suspicions that Lee and Nadiya were flirting stole the headlines.

Katya Jones has been married to fellow pro Strictly dancer Neil Jones for five years, and Seann has had a long-term relationship for a similar length of time. Next week will surely be rife with multiple tensions.

So the curtain comes down on another week of Strictly - and 13 couples march on.

Will we see our first 10 next Saturday? Will Charles end up in the bottom two again?

And will someone stop slipping Shirley a Chambord every time they cut to a VT? Tune in to find out.

Reach me on Twitter @JJFoxford and put all your Strictly questions to me - I’d love to hear from you!