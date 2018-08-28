Video

Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Atomic Kitten, Natasha Hamilton and X-Factor’s Stevi Ritchie has praised Ipswich ahead of the Christmas pantomime.

The well known stars are set to appear in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs alongside Britain’s Got Talent’s Matt Pagan, local actress Harriet Bacon and presenter Mike McClean and BBC Radio Suffolk’s Wayne Bavin.

The former Atomic Kitten, Natasha Hamilton, is excited to be playing the wicked queen and to have returned to Ipswich.

She said: “It is nice to come to Ipswich and get a little wicked. I have played Ipswich many a time over the years, we use to come a lot when we were in Atomic Kitten back in the day but I have not been for a long time. I am looking forward to having a mooch about to see what Ipswich has to offer.”

Natasha Hamilton as wicked queen Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Natasha Hamilton as wicked queen Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

The star has been in many productions including West End Show Blood Brothers, Rent, and Fat Friends. It was on set during Fat Friends where Natasha experienced her most embarrassing theatre moment, she said: “The character I was playing was the baddie and she breaks into this big performance in the middle of a scene, so they rolled out a red carpet and I had to walk on the carpet and show off. The carpet then gets whipped off the stage but I was still on the red carpet so I got whipped up and landed flat on my bottom in front of thousands of people, but as they say the show must go on so I just got up and carried on singing and dancing and then died when I got off the stage.”

Co-star Stevi Ritchie also expressed his delight to be performing at The Ipswich Regent.

He said: “I have always wanted to work this venue, it is a beautiful theatre. I love the Ipswich posse they are great, really sound down-to-earth people. I am a local lad, I am from Colchester, so just down the road so that is quite handy. I can’t wait to get started it’s going to be amazing the staff are absolutely terrific, they are fantastic, we have had a laugh already.”

Enchanted Entertainment will be bringing 28 performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Ipswich Regent.

Stevi Ritchie as henchman Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Stevi Ritchie as henchman Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

The show will be on from December 14 to January 2nd and theatre goers can expect to hear ‘Heigh-Ho’ and ‘Whistle While You Work’ from the classic animated movie.