Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

01:13 12 February 2017

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

olgakr

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

Comment

As more and more people are choosing to follow a plant-based diet, restaurants are starting to recognise the need to offer meat, egg and dairy free alternatives - and not just the token three-bean chilli.

While Ipswich is not quite on a par with say London or Brighton, there are still plenty of places that serve a decent vegan dish.

Here are nine vegan-friendly eateries in the town:

1. Wagamama

A new arrival at the revamped Buttermarket Centre, Wagamama has several vegan options that are full of punch and flavour.

Bang Bang Cauliflower, Miso Soup, Wok-fried Beans, Yasai Surendra’s Curry and Yasai Pad Thai are just some of the animal-free dishes on offer.

2. Museum Street Cafe

The Museum Street Cafe has been producing vegetarian lunches in Ipswich since 2009.

Operated in a canteen style, there will nearly always be a vegan offering, including cake.

As the name suggests, it can be found in Museum Street.

3. Zizzi

With a dedicated vegan menu available on request, Zizzi is a top choice.

It is probably one of the only restaurants in Ipswich that will do a pizza with special dairy-free cheese, AND ice cream.

It is located in St Nicholas Street.

4. Passage to India

Curry and veganism is a match made in heaven.

The main ingredient in many curries is coconut milk, tomatoes, lentils or spinach - all vegan-friendly.

Passage to India, in Fore Street, has a wealth of vegetable-based dishes, featuring chickpeas, green beans, aubergine and mushroom.

5. Cult Cafe

With not one but two meat-free burgers, Cult Cafe needs a mention.

Run by the University of Suffolk Student Union, the Waterfront bar and eatery also serves fried tofu balls and tofu topped chips.

6. Cosy Club

The beautifully decorated Cosy Club also has a separate vegan menu.

There’s food for morning, noon and night, from a fried breakfast to a falafel, hummus and avocado sandwich and a spicy quinoa burger.

It is another new addition to the restyled Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich town centre.

7. Toby Carvery

If it’s a roast you are looking for, then Toby Carvery is the one.

Diners can choose to have a lentil cottage pie, butternut squash crumble or spiced carrot and chickpea wellington alongside steamed vegetables and meat-free gravy and stuffing.

The only problem is, it’s a bit of a drive away from the town centre in Ravenswood.

8. Nandos

Known for its spicy chicken, Nandos also has a good range of vegetarian food that can be made vegan.

Located at Cardinal Park, the restaurant has a soya and tomato burger and portobello mushroom burger.

On top of that, it sells some great salads, and pita bread with hummus.

9. Pizza Express

Unlike curry, pizza and veganism is not a match made in heaven.

However, Pizza Express does a cheese-free pizza called Pianta, with spinach, mushroom, pine kernels, artichoke, tomato, chilli flakes and garlic oil finished with rocket.

As the food is made fresh for each customer, chefs are sometimes willing to make other pizzas vegan.

There is a Pizza Express on the Waterfront and in Lloyds Avenue.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Will we ever decide how best to teach children?

00:06 Steve Russell
Lads from Great Barton Boys' School in 1913

Sue Spiller’s written a book about Great Barton primary school’s history - and has some things to say about education in England today

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

14 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

New album’s our best say Brit rockers Thunder

Yesterday, 19:00 Martin hutchinson
Thunder, playing Ipswich this March. Photo: Marty Moffatt

Rockers Thunder have a new album ready and are getting ready to rip it up when they hit Ipswich in March says singer, and Planet Rock presenter, Danny Bowes.

John Cleese talks Monty Python, Eddie Izzard and working at Colchester Mercury

Yesterday, 12:33 Andrew Clarke
John Cleese who is currently adapting a Georges Feydeau French farce at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

John Cleese is a comedy god. A founder of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, creator of Basil Fawlty and an integral part of such groundbreaking comedy series as I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again and The Frost Report, you would expect him to be basking in the sun on some comedy equivalent of Mount Olympus consuming ambrosia off the belly of a woodland nymph.

Eastenders star June Brown invites Ipswich school choir for hymn performance on Desert Island Discs

Fri, 16:50 Jason Noble
Ipswich High School for Girls to perform on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. Sunday's guest on the show is June Brown, who plays Dot Cotton in Eastenders, who went to the school as a girl in the 1930s and 1940s. Picture: Gregg Brown

Pupils from a high school in Ipswich will be performing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs after being invited by famed Eastenders actress June Brown.

Author Jem Lester to discuss life, career and Radio Two Book Club selection ‘Shtum’ in Woodbridge

Fri, 09:17 Tom Potter
Browsers Bookshop in Woodbridge. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A former journalist and teacher, whose debut novel was among Simon Mayo’s Radio Two Book Club titles last year, will be visiting Woodbridge later this month.

Russell Brand announces second Ipswich Regent show for December after June performance sells out

Fri, 06:00 Jason Noble
Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth, as well as adding a date in December. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography

Top comedy star Russell Brand has booked a second show in Ipswich later this year, after tickets for his June appearance sold out in just days.

What’s on in Suffolk and Essex this weekend

Thu, 19:00 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Lipstick on Your Collar

From music, theatre and comedy to kung fu, dancing and geology there’s lots on in Suffolk and Essex over the weekend.

Will Olivia Colman join David Tennant in the Time Lord hall of fame and be cast as Doctor Who?

Thu, 12:53 Andrew Clarke
Could this be a portrait of two Doctors? David Tennant and Olivia Colman at the 2015 National Television Awards. Could Olivia Colman become the new Doctor Who?

As any Doctor Who fan knows, time is fluid. Events can be shaped or changed. History can be given a nudge in the right direction. But, there are some momentous events which are fixed moments in time, events that cannot be changed.

Suffolk New College students organise gig at Ipswich Corn Exchange to showcase young talent

Wed, 17:53 Gemma Mitchell
The Ipswich Corn Exchange in King Street. Photograph: Andy Abbott

A gig featuring some of Ipswich’s most promising young talent will take place tomorrow.

Most read

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Three-car crash on A14 westbound at Orwell Bridge

The Orwell Bridge (stock image). Picture: Gregg Brown

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Felixstowe firefighters respond to blaze at container port – an hour after freeing injured motorist

The Port of Felixstowe

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24