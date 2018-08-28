Video

The pumpkins are ready to be picked

Pick a pumpkin at one of these great patches Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE Archant

Whether you love or loathe Halloween everyone enjoys getting creative with friends and family and carving quirky designs into a pumpkin.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What will you carve your pumpkin into? Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE What will you carve your pumpkin into? Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE

Undley Pumpkin Patch and maize maze

Where? Undley Road, Beck Row, Bury St Edmunds, IP28 8BX

Visitors will be able to enjoy themselves at Undley Pumpkin Patch every weekend in October and during half term week. Guests can head down to pick their perfect pumpkin as well as getting involved with other on site attractions. There will be a new circus attraction, a story teller, a massive maize maze, huge inflatables, donkey rides, and lots more. Food fans will also be pleased with the big selection of food on offer including burgers, hog roast, wood fried pizzas, desserts and more. To read in more detail about what’s on offer visit the website here.

Undley Farm Pumpkin Patch in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Undley Farm Pumpkin Patch in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The Pumpkin Patch - Colchester and Basildon

Colchester address: The Pumpkin Patch, Green Lane, Aldham (just off main road Halstead A1124), Colchester, CO6 3PR

Basildon address: Watch House Farm, Wash Road, Basildon, SS15 4ER

Put on your wellies and head to one of the great Essex patches owned by Foxes Farm Produce. It is a great day out for all the family and allows you to walk through a field to find your own pumpkin. It is free to enter the patch and get involved with the games on offer but if you fancy experiencing the corn maze it is £3 per person. Visitors can look forward to face painting, straw bale mountains, pumpkin games and lots more. The pumpkin patch will be open every weekend in October and during October half term. To find out more check out their website here.



Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins

Where? Siam Hall, Spooky Pumpkins, Sudbury, CO10 5LA

A brand new pumpkin patch for 2018 is set to open for half term week. It is a fun day out for all the family where you can all pick a pumpkin and get creative in the carving area. Entry is free and pumpkins will be priced depending on their size. Wheelbarrows will also be available for visitors to use to carry pumpkins to their car. You can check out the facility from 9am to 4pm from October 20 to October 28. To read more take a look at their Facebook page @siamhallpumpkin

Get lost in the Maize Maze Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE Get lost in the Maize Maze Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE

If we have missed a pumpkin patch let us know by sending an email here.