The pumpkins are ready to be picked
PUBLISHED: 19:30 10 October 2018
Archant
Whether you love or loathe Halloween everyone enjoys getting creative with friends and family and carving quirky designs into a pumpkin.
Undley Pumpkin Patch and maize maze
Where? Undley Road, Beck Row, Bury St Edmunds, IP28 8BX
Visitors will be able to enjoy themselves at Undley Pumpkin Patch every weekend in October and during half term week. Guests can head down to pick their perfect pumpkin as well as getting involved with other on site attractions. There will be a new circus attraction, a story teller, a massive maize maze, huge inflatables, donkey rides, and lots more. Food fans will also be pleased with the big selection of food on offer including burgers, hog roast, wood fried pizzas, desserts and more. To read in more detail about what’s on offer visit the website here.
The Pumpkin Patch - Colchester and Basildon
Colchester address: The Pumpkin Patch, Green Lane, Aldham (just off main road Halstead A1124), Colchester, CO6 3PR
Basildon address: Watch House Farm, Wash Road, Basildon, SS15 4ER
Put on your wellies and head to one of the great Essex patches owned by Foxes Farm Produce. It is a great day out for all the family and allows you to walk through a field to find your own pumpkin. It is free to enter the patch and get involved with the games on offer but if you fancy experiencing the corn maze it is £3 per person. Visitors can look forward to face painting, straw bale mountains, pumpkin games and lots more. The pumpkin patch will be open every weekend in October and during October half term. To find out more check out their website here.
Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins
Where? Siam Hall, Spooky Pumpkins, Sudbury, CO10 5LA
A brand new pumpkin patch for 2018 is set to open for half term week. It is a fun day out for all the family where you can all pick a pumpkin and get creative in the carving area. Entry is free and pumpkins will be priced depending on their size. Wheelbarrows will also be available for visitors to use to carry pumpkins to their car. You can check out the facility from 9am to 4pm from October 20 to October 28. To read more take a look at their Facebook page @siamhallpumpkin
If we have missed a pumpkin patch let us know by sending an email here.