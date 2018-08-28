Dance school stages circus workshop

Students at Stagecoach Performing Arts School have showed off their talent during a circus workshop which saw them walk on stilts, juggle and even walk a tight rope. As part of their theme this term called This is Me, which is inspired by hit film The Greatest Showman, the students have been celebrating their individuality in dance and music lessons, as well as special circus classes.

Sarah Corbett, who has led the school in Ipswich for 13 years, said: “We have chosen the motto because we have noticed increasing pressures upon our students to conform and increasing anxieties in their lives.

“We have done this by looking at puppetry and the sense of a person controlling another and mime which has supported those less confident to speaking out.

“We have encouraged students to discuss their feelings, explore solo singing, and even to dance uninhibited with their eyes closed.”