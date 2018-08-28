Genesis songs comes alive in Ipswich with guitarist Steve Hackett’s orchestral offering

Steve Hackett has performed Genesis material as part of his Genesis Revisited tour Picture: CONTRIBUTED

As guitarist with Genesis during their progressive rock pioneering ‘Peter Gabriel’ era, Steve Hackett was responsible for some of the bands most ethereal, moving and majestic music during the 1970s.

And 2018 finds the 68-year-old continuing to push the boundaries, this time with the latest Genesis Revisted tour featuring the band’s classic prog output backed by an orchestra.

Ipswich Regent was the latest stop of the tour for Hackett’s band alongside the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra.

Kicking off with Dance on a Volcano, the sound appears quite muddied at first, and the full impact of the orchestra doesn’t quite make its mark.

But by the second song in, a splendid Out of the Body, the sound is eased into place and the sheer majesty of Genesis’ material is unleashed.

Firth of Fifth marks a particularly rousing number, before the first half ends with the stormy apocalypse of Shadow of the Hierophant which rattles the rafters in all its booming glory.

The second half revels in the likes of Afterglow and Supper’s Ready, before finishing off the night with the rousing encore of The Musical Box.

It may not be the first time Hackett has toured with his old band’s songs, but the virtuoso guitarist’s latest offering ensures that he remains peering outside his comfort zone.