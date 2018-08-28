Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Find out where to watch forework displays this bonfire night

PUBLISHED: 15:13 09 October 2018

Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks 2017 Picture: PETER_CUTTS

Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks 2017 Picture: PETER_CUTTS

PETER-CUTTS

Will you be going to Christchurch Park in Ipswich, the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds or Castle Park, Colchester to watch the fireworks this Guy Fawkes Night.

Heveningham Hall Fireworks: Picture: ALEXANDER PARNELLHeveningham Hall Fireworks: Picture: ALEXANDER PARNELL

Here we bring you a round up of displays taking place across Suffolk and north Essex, with more to be added as they are announced. If you are organiser a major display, email us with details.

Saturday, November 3

Christchurch Park Fireworks, Ipswich - from 6pm

Annual fireworks display in Castle Park Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ARCHANTAnnual fireworks display in Castle Park Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ARCHANT

The fireworks at Christchurch Park are set to a chart-topping mega mix. The event kicks off with music from party band the Soul Kitchen alongside breathtaking fire dancers. Tickets go on sale from October 2 and there is £1.50 off the gate prices until November 2; advance tickets cost £5 for children and £7 for adults.

Heveningham Hall- Gates open at 4.30pm ready for the bonfire lighting at 4.45pm

Bury St Edmunds fireworks in Abbey Gardens Picture: GREGG BROWNBury St Edmunds fireworks in Abbey Gardens Picture: GREGG BROWN

There will be a traditional funfair, two bars and an array of musical performances. Those performing include One Night Of Queen, The Noisettes, The Vagaband and Black Kat Boppers. The timings of the firework display are dependent on traffic but guests are advised they will be set off anytime between 7pm and 8pm. Families travelling in a vehicle can purchase a group ticker for £25 in advance or £30 on the night. Pedestrians can purchase tickets on the night with adults charged £10 and children £5.

The Fantastic Fireworks Gala Night- Foxhall Stadium Ipswich - from 6pm

If you enjoy banger racing the Foxhall Stadium firework event is for you. Celebrate Guy Fawkes night by watching the sky illuminate and then be amazed by the banger racing. Times and ticket information to be announced.

Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket - Gates open from 6pm

A spectacular firework display, roaring bonfire and family amusements will be staged in the grounds of the museum. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm to keep everyone toasty ahead of the firework display which starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event are available in advance and are priced as follows: Adult £5, Child £3.50 and Family Ticket £15, On the night tickes will cost slightly more: Adult £6, Child £4 (no family ticket available on the night).

Bury St Edmunds Firework Spectacular, Abbey Gardens- 5.30pm

Enjoy the funfair, food and drink and then the main event - the fireworks. No dogs or sparklers will be allowed into the gardens. The money raised from the stalls, fun fair and tickets will be distributed to local good causes and charities. More information of tickets and timings to follow.

Framlingham Firework Spectacular, The Pageant Field - Times to be announced

High quality fireworks with unique effects will light up Framlingham. There will be a designated area for sparklers brought on the night for the children to enjoy. You will even get the chance to warm up with a mulled wine, which is available during the display.

Hadleigh Fireworks, The Mill Field, Hadleigh - Fireworks start at 8pm

Hadleigh’s biggest Fireworks Display run by Hadleigh United Football Club helps raise funds for the club, Tickets are priced at £5 per adult, £4 for under 16s, with under 5s getting free admission.

Monday, November 5

Colchester Castle Park Fireworks - 6pm

The King Coel’s Kittens will be hosting their 48th Firework Spectacular on the Guy Fawkes Night itself. Tickets will be on sale nearer the time. Michael J Fitch will be hosting the event, fun and games will start at 6pm when the gates open. Profits raised by the fireworks spectacular are donated to local groups.

Friday, November 9

The Big Night Out, Long Melford - Times TBC

The 30-minute firework spectacle always goes off with a thunderous bangs, delighting spectators young and old. The event is held in the grounds of Long Melford Hall and usually attracts more than 10,000 people. All profits from the event go to charity, Ticket information is yet to be announced.

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide