Find out where to watch forework displays this bonfire night

Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks 2017 Picture: PETER_CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

Will you be going to Christchurch Park in Ipswich, the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds or Castle Park, Colchester to watch the fireworks this Guy Fawkes Night.

Heveningham Hall Fireworks: Picture: ALEXANDER PARNELL Heveningham Hall Fireworks: Picture: ALEXANDER PARNELL

Here we bring you a round up of displays taking place across Suffolk and north Essex, with more to be added as they are announced. If you are organiser a major display, email us with details.

Saturday, November 3

Christchurch Park Fireworks, Ipswich - from 6pm

Annual fireworks display in Castle Park Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ARCHANT Annual fireworks display in Castle Park Picture: NIGEL BROWN/ARCHANT

The fireworks at Christchurch Park are set to a chart-topping mega mix. The event kicks off with music from party band the Soul Kitchen alongside breathtaking fire dancers. Tickets go on sale from October 2 and there is £1.50 off the gate prices until November 2; advance tickets cost £5 for children and £7 for adults.

Heveningham Hall- Gates open at 4.30pm ready for the bonfire lighting at 4.45pm

Bury St Edmunds fireworks in Abbey Gardens Picture: GREGG BROWN Bury St Edmunds fireworks in Abbey Gardens Picture: GREGG BROWN

There will be a traditional funfair, two bars and an array of musical performances. Those performing include One Night Of Queen, The Noisettes, The Vagaband and Black Kat Boppers. The timings of the firework display are dependent on traffic but guests are advised they will be set off anytime between 7pm and 8pm. Families travelling in a vehicle can purchase a group ticker for £25 in advance or £30 on the night. Pedestrians can purchase tickets on the night with adults charged £10 and children £5.

The Fantastic Fireworks Gala Night- Foxhall Stadium Ipswich - from 6pm

If you enjoy banger racing the Foxhall Stadium firework event is for you. Celebrate Guy Fawkes night by watching the sky illuminate and then be amazed by the banger racing. Times and ticket information to be announced.

Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket - Gates open from 6pm

A spectacular firework display, roaring bonfire and family amusements will be staged in the grounds of the museum. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm to keep everyone toasty ahead of the firework display which starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event are available in advance and are priced as follows: Adult £5, Child £3.50 and Family Ticket £15, On the night tickes will cost slightly more: Adult £6, Child £4 (no family ticket available on the night).

Bury St Edmunds Firework Spectacular, Abbey Gardens- 5.30pm

Enjoy the funfair, food and drink and then the main event - the fireworks. No dogs or sparklers will be allowed into the gardens. The money raised from the stalls, fun fair and tickets will be distributed to local good causes and charities. More information of tickets and timings to follow.

Framlingham Firework Spectacular, The Pageant Field - Times to be announced

High quality fireworks with unique effects will light up Framlingham. There will be a designated area for sparklers brought on the night for the children to enjoy. You will even get the chance to warm up with a mulled wine, which is available during the display.

Hadleigh Fireworks, The Mill Field, Hadleigh - Fireworks start at 8pm

Hadleigh’s biggest Fireworks Display run by Hadleigh United Football Club helps raise funds for the club, Tickets are priced at £5 per adult, £4 for under 16s, with under 5s getting free admission.

Monday, November 5

Colchester Castle Park Fireworks - 6pm

The King Coel’s Kittens will be hosting their 48th Firework Spectacular on the Guy Fawkes Night itself. Tickets will be on sale nearer the time. Michael J Fitch will be hosting the event, fun and games will start at 6pm when the gates open. Profits raised by the fireworks spectacular are donated to local groups.

Friday, November 9

The Big Night Out, Long Melford - Times TBC

The 30-minute firework spectacle always goes off with a thunderous bangs, delighting spectators young and old. The event is held in the grounds of Long Melford Hall and usually attracts more than 10,000 people. All profits from the event go to charity, Ticket information is yet to be announced.