Sell-out Suffolk Fashion Show raises over £2,000 for a local women’s charity

Models celebrating after a successful evening at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fashion lovers came together to find out the latest looks and raise more than £2,000 for charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Autumnal colours at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Autumnal colours at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Suffolk Fashion Show was held at Trinity Park in Ipswich and showcased the annual autumn/winter collection with a sell-out event that made £2,135 for Lighthouse Women’s Aid.

Pam Davis, the event director and owner of Fashion Candy Style in Ipswich, said: “The evening was amazing and exceeded all my expectations.

“The atmosphere was completely electric. It was truly amazing to stand up on that stage and see all my team’s hard work come to life. I got completely choked up because it was just fantastic.”

People came to watch the event from all over, with three retailers travelling from Bury St Edmunds and Kiss FM DJ Charlie Hedges coming from London to showcase her online brand, Charlie’s Pop Up Boutique.

Models pose at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Models pose at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Pam who regularly models for ITV on This Morning, said the show had taken six months to prepare.

“The team worked tirelessly on the night to weave all the different elements together,” she added.

“From the people backstage, the hair stylists, the makeup artists, the organisers, the hosts at Trinity Park, every element was fantastic.”

The night also featured a raffle with prizes including a meal for 12 people at Stoke by Nayland Hotel and a spa day for two.

People on the catwalk at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY People on the catwalk at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Barclays Bank match funded the £1,157.50 raised to make the grand total of £2,315 which was donated to Lighthouse Women’s Aid, which supports women and children who have been victims of domestic abuse and violence.

“The feedback we’ve had is unbelievable and that’s all because of our fabulous teamwork, I cannot thank my team enough,” Pam said.

“The Suffolk-Essex border is so small and it was great that everyone came together to collaborate and support one another.”

Host Pam Davis in her bespoke dress by local designer Francesca Palumbo. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Host Pam Davis in her bespoke dress by local designer Francesca Palumbo. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Suffolk Fashion Show at Trinity Park. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Suffolk Fashion Show at Trinity Park. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of high street stores showcased their trends at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Hundreds of high street stores showcased their trends at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Male models at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Male models at Suffolk Fashion Show 2018 Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Models striking a pose. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY Models striking a pose. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY