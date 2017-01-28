Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk geneticist in the running for prestigious Wellcome Book Prize

17:19 30 January 2017

Adam Rutherford has been longlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize

Adam Rutherford has been longlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize

Archant

Ipswich author and broadcaster Adam Rutherford has been put forward for a Wellcome Book Award.

Comment

His book is one of 12 in the running for the £30,000 prize which aims to shine a light on the very best in fiction and non-fiction touching the topic of health and medicine.

A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived: The Stories in our genes is a fascinating look at the expanding landscape of genetics although Mr Rutherford describes it as more of a history book.

“DNA and the genome is a logbook of all our ancestors,” he said.

“Over the last couple of years we have developed a way to look at our genome and DNA and using that we can check and verify what we know from the history of our species.

““I am a scientist but this is more like a history book.”

Kirty Topiwala, Wellcome Book Prize Manager, said this year’s prize nominations were ‘extremely strong’.

“We were deluged with submissions for the prize this year and so are delighted to be reintroducing a longlist for the 2017 Wellcome Book Prize and celebrating even more of these superb books.

“This is an extremely strong longlist, characterised by the trademark eclecticism of the prize – each of these books grapples uniquely and eloquently with complex, moving and profoundly human subjects.”

A genetic scientist, Mr Rutherford, 42, was born and raised in Ipswich.

During his PHD at University College London he was part of a team that identified the first genetic cause of a form of childhood blindness.

He has written and presented award winning series and programmes for the BBC including the flagship weekly Radio 4 programme Inside Science as well as writing science articles for the Guardian newspaper.

Crime author Val McDermid, who chairs the judging panel for the Wellcome Book Prize, said: “The challenge of judging the Wellcome Book Prize is that we have all had to read outside our own areas of expertise.

“That makes demands both of the judges and of the books.

“This longlist is evidence of the breadth, humanity and creativity at work in the submissions for the prize, and we commend each of these 12 books for your reading pleasure.”

Keywords: BBC

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Everything you need to know about Harry Potter Book Nights in Ipswich this Thursday

39 minutes ago Jason Noble
The Harry Potter event at Ipswich Library. L-R: Rachel Alexander (9), Sofija Fraser-Lim (10) and Jasper Platt (9).

With scores of Harry Potter Book Night events taking place across the country this Thursday, it’s time to dig out your wizarding robes and dust off your spellbooks for a magical evening of fun.

Suffolk geneticist in the running for prestigious Wellcome Book Prize

20 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Adam Rutherford has been longlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize

Ipswich author and broadcaster Adam Rutherford has been put forward for a Wellcome Book Award.

Video: Ed Sheeran releases Shape of You video and discards ‘worst-dressed’ title to grace GQ cover

12:59 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran, who has released a new video for Shape of You. Photo: Greg Williams

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has released a video for his second single from new album ÷ (divide).

PJ McGinty and Sons owner says Pump and Grind closure is not ‘death knell’ for Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:36 Matt Stott
PJ McGinty and Sons pub champions live music in Ipswich

The pub owner of PJ McGinty and Sons has said the Pump and Grind closure should not be seen as the “death knell” for young musicians in Ipswich.

Award-winning improv Showstoppers to perform in Ipswich

15:18 Adam Howlett
The cast of Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are preparing to grace the stage at the New Wolsey Theatre. Photo by Steve Ullathorne

The award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is visiting Ipswich as part of its 2017 tour.

Bruce Lee exhibition brings back “cracking memories” at the Apex

Yesterday, 12:10 Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Craig Bacon and sons Cameron, 8, and Mackenzie, 10 look at the photographs of Bruce Lee.

Shoppers stepped away from the bustling high street in Bury St Edmunds this weekend to get a glimpse into the history of a martial arts legend.

I made tea for Benedict Cumberbatch!

Yesterday, 10:47 Steve Russell
Benedict Cumberbatch. 'We were all a bit in awe of him, but he wasn�t as famous as he is now (as Sherlock Holmes). He was about to go into the West End, I think, to do Frankenstein. He was lovely'

Suffolk writer Lisa Thompson’s debut novel, The Goldfish Boy, is Waterstones Children’s Book of the Month

Brendan Cole wants top Strictly Come Dancing judge role

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Brendan Cole, coming to the Ipswich Regent February 10. Photo: Shane Finn

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is coming to the Ipswich Regent. He spills the beans on Craig Revel Horwood, replacing Len Goodman and being a proud father.

Paolo Morena to perform at The Mulberry Tree in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Saturday, January 28, 2017
The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich

Musician Paolo Morena is set to perform live at a pub in Ipswich next month.

What to do in Ipswich or elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

Friday, January 27, 2017 Chris Shimwell
The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air?

Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Most read

Barrister questions security levels at John Lewis store on Ipswich’s Futura Park

John Lewis, Ipswich

New homes, hotels and restaurants for Ipswich’s riverside at Grafton Way

Proposed development of land next to Grafton Way, Ipswich.

Child hurt after car crashes into sign near Shell garage on A14 before Orwell Bridge

The A14 heading westbound towards the Orwell Bridge. Stock image by Su Anderson

Woman dies at home in Felixstowe despite efforts of emergency services

East of England Ambulance Service. Stock image

PJ McGinty and Sons owner says Pump and Grind closure is not ‘death knell’ for Ipswich

PJ McGinty and Sons pub champions live music in Ipswich

Gipping Angling Preservation Society’s former secretary admits defrauding organisation of nearly £10k

Secretary of Gipping Angling Preservation Society admits fraud

Most commented

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Motorists call for traffic lights removal at A14 Copdock junction following petition launch

Motorists have reported that the traffic lights at the Copdock junction have been an issue for safety and traffic flow

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road

Good EU trade deal urged amid high Ipswich exports

A container ship

New homes, hotels and restaurants for Ipswich’s riverside at Grafton Way

Proposed development of land next to Grafton Way, Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24