Suffolk New College students organise gig at Ipswich Corn Exchange to showcase young talent

17:53 08 February 2017

The Ipswich Corn Exchange in King Street. Photograph: Andy Abbott

The Ipswich Corn Exchange in King Street. Photograph: Andy Abbott

Archant

A gig featuring some of Ipswich’s most promising young talent will take place tomorrow.

It has been organised by media students from Suffolk New College in a bid showcase the best up-and-coming artists from the town.

The event, called The Plug, will run from 6pm to 9pm at Ipswich Corn Exchange and tickets to attend are free.

Students Isobel Paull and Jerral Bernard are leading the promotions and marketing.

Isobel, 18, said: “It’s something for younger people in Ipswich and to give all those new artists a chance to promote their work and get out there.

“I haven’t seen this kind of project happen at all in Ipswich, especially where it’s run by the people who will potentially be running things like this in the future professionally.

“I think it’s just an amazing and unique opportunity for everyone in Ipswich.”

All the performers, which include bands and solo acts, are aged between 17 and 23.

More than 30 second year media students from the college have been involved in setting up the event and the project will count towards their final grade.

The learners will also film the gig and conduct photo shoots and interviews with the musicians.

To find out more and to get tickets, see here.

