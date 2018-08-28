Felixstowe writer’s new work to be performed in her home town, Ipswich and Aldeburgh

The cast of Courage Calls to Courage Picture: GILLIAN ATACOCUGU Archant

Playwright Suzanne Hawkes’ new work Courage Calls to Courage focuses on the struggle for the vote between Emmeline Pankhurst’s Suffragettes and Millicent Fawcett’s Suffragists.

Suzanne Hawkes at the new St Mary's Church in Trimley which she is helping to turn into an arts centre Picture: GREGG BROWN Suzanne Hawkes at the new St Mary's Church in Trimley which she is helping to turn into an arts centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black & White Productions will be presenting the play with original music and songs in Old Felixstowe, Ipswich and Aldeburgh.

Suzanne said: “From the parliamentary strivings of the early NSWS and then the NUWSS in the late 1800s to the militant campaign of WSPU in the early 1900s, the fight for women’s right to vote was a long and protracted one in which many put their lives – some literally – and souls into winning.

“But two women stand out as the leaders of the fight: Emmeline Pankhurst from Manchester and Millicent Garrett Fawcett from Aldeburgh.

“Millicent and Emmeline were in many ways opposites and yet they both were working towards the same goal – not just the vote but equality for women.

“They knew without the vote that equality would never happen – but that with it a process would be started that no man could stop.

“But would their rivalry prove the undoing of their national campaign and put an end to the dreams they both shared but wanted to achieve in very different ways?”

After the success of last year’s A Woman of Purpose, which looked at the life and times of the Uk’s first female doctor Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Black & White Productions now apply their unique brand of theatre to the story of her sister Millicent – and her role in the story of the fight to win ‘Votes for Women’.

The play will open on October 14 and 15 at Quay Place, Ipswich, and then move from October 16 to 18 to St Peter & St Paul Church, Church Road, Old Felixstowe.

Its final performance will be in Millicent’s home town of Aldeburgh at the Jubilee Hall on October 19.

All performances are at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 and are available by calling 01394 279613 or from Abbeygate Lighting, Cobbold Road, Felixstowe or online at Ticket Source. ticketsource.co.uk/black-white-productions

More info from Black and White Productions.