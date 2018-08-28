Sunny

Felixstowe writer’s new work to be performed in her home town, Ipswich and Aldeburgh

PUBLISHED: 13:35 10 October 2018

The cast of Courage Calls to Courage Picture: GILLIAN ATACOCUGU

The cast of Courage Calls to Courage Picture: GILLIAN ATACOCUGU

Archant

Playwright Suzanne Hawkes’ new work Courage Calls to Courage focuses on the struggle for the vote between Emmeline Pankhurst’s Suffragettes and Millicent Fawcett’s Suffragists.

Suzanne Hawkes at the new St Mary's Church in Trimley which she is helping to turn into an arts centre Picture: GREGG BROWNSuzanne Hawkes at the new St Mary's Church in Trimley which she is helping to turn into an arts centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black & White Productions will be presenting the play with original music and songs in Old Felixstowe, Ipswich and Aldeburgh.

Suzanne said: “From the parliamentary strivings of the early NSWS and then the NUWSS in the late 1800s to the militant campaign of WSPU in the early 1900s, the fight for women’s right to vote was a long and protracted one in which many put their lives – some literally – and souls into winning.

“But two women stand out as the leaders of the fight: Emmeline Pankhurst from Manchester and Millicent Garrett Fawcett from Aldeburgh.

“Millicent and Emmeline were in many ways opposites and yet they both were working towards the same goal – not just the vote but equality for women.

“They knew without the vote that equality would never happen – but that with it a process would be started that no man could stop.

“But would their rivalry prove the undoing of their national campaign and put an end to the dreams they both shared but wanted to achieve in very different ways?”

After the success of last year’s A Woman of Purpose, which looked at the life and times of the Uk’s first female doctor Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Black & White Productions now apply their unique brand of theatre to the story of her sister Millicent – and her role in the story of the fight to win ‘Votes for Women’.

The play will open on October 14 and 15 at Quay Place, Ipswich, and then move from October 16 to 18 to St Peter & St Paul Church, Church Road, Old Felixstowe.

Its final performance will be in Millicent’s home town of Aldeburgh at the Jubilee Hall on October 19.

All performances are at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 and are available by calling 01394 279613 or from Abbeygate Lighting, Cobbold Road, Felixstowe or online at Ticket Source. ticketsource.co.uk/black-white-productions

More info from Black and White Productions.

Video: ‘Tommy’ silhouettes unveiled in Christchurch Park ahead of November 11 armistice centenary

19:02 Paul Geater
From L-R: Cllr Alasdair Ross, Martin Combes (Royal British Legion) Maria Wilson, Ranulph Woods and Nicolas Rix-Perez ((Ipswich School combined cadet force) and Lisa Stannard (Operations Manager for Parks & Cemeteries). Picture: Neil Didsbury

As the world prepares to mark next month’s centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War, a poignant tribute to the Ipswich’s fallen has been unveiled in Ipswich.

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

15:55 Amy Gibbons
At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after police swarmed a central Ipswich road following a two-vehicle crash.

Watchdog reveals thoughts on Ipswich Academy after latest visit

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Ipswich Academy is making effective progress to being rated 'good', Ofsted said in its latest report Picture: GREGG BROWN

A watchdog has praised efforts of an Ipswich secondary school rated ‘requires improvement’ – describing it as having “transformed” its education.

One injured in crash near Ipswich park

17:20 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Waterford Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured after two cars collided on a residential street in Ipswich.

Two-car crash in Hadleigh side street leaves pedestrian injured

21:14 Jake Foxford
The incident happened on Calais Street in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police, firefighters and paramedics sprung into action when a Mercedes collided with a Volkswagen Golf, leaving a pedestrian injured.

‘We recognise the issues’ - Highways chiefs look to tackle Ipswich traffic troubles

16:08 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich traffic (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways chiefs have said they are “looking at options” to solve Ipswich traffic troubles – after facing fierce criticism from the town’s MP,

7 vintage items you could get your hands on in Ipswich

14:47 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

From Adidas 80’s sports jackets to a retro Royal Air Force Camo coat - take a look at some of the items you could walk away with this weekend.

Video: The pumpkins are ready to be picked

19:30 Megan Aldous
Pick a pumpkin at one of these great patches Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE

Whether you love or loathe Halloween everyone enjoys getting creative with friends and family and carving quirky designs into a pumpkin.

Gallery: Blue Planet II prompts record turn-out at Suffolk beach clean, say organisers

14:32 Ross Bentley
Volunteers from Fred. Olsen Ipswich litter-picked a section of foreshore on the River Orwell, in front of Priory Park Caravan Park and collected 73kg of rubbish in 90 minutes Pic: Fred.Olsen

The organiser of the Great British Beach Clean in Suffolk says she estimates a record number of people turned out to remove rubbish from the county’s beaches during this year’s event.

Rail firm takes cash from student’s lost purse as ‘storage fee’

12:54 Jake Foxford
Florence Lewis was given her purse back by Greater Anglia with 10% of the money taken as a storage fee. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

A teenager has spoken of her outrage at how Greater Anglia took money from her lost purse as a “storage fee”.

Most read

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: Ipswich teenager releases song about bullying to mark World Mental Health day

A powerful image of Roma with the words bullies called her. Picture: CHRIS SILVESTER

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

