7 vintage items you could get your hands on in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:47 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 10 October 2018

Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

From Adidas 80’s sports jackets to a retro Royal Air Force Camo coat - take a look at some of the items you could walk away with this weekend.

The Preloved Kilo event will take place at the Ipswich Town Hall . Picture: PAUL GEATERThe Preloved Kilo event will take place at the Ipswich Town Hall . Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Preloved Kilo event is returning to Ipswich this weekend, it will take place in the Town Hall and it is a chance for shoppers to purchase unique products from all over the world. Pricing is done in weight - you simply pick up a basket, browse through six tonnes of stock and pay at the end.

A spokesperson from the company said: “At Preloved Kilo we source and handpick every single one of our items from all around the world and deliver them to you at unbeatable prices. We offer discounted rates pre-the-event for those keen shoppers and only charge £12 per kilo however, the normal price is £15. If you want to spend less that’s fine, we also have smaller scales and can weigh items individually so how much you spend is entirely up to you. We tour the UK and visit two different cities each weekend with our unique array of vintage attire so we will never be too far away.”

First on the must-have list is:

Adidas 80's sports jacket Picture: PRELOVED KILOAdidas 80's sports jacket Picture: PRELOVED KILO

An Adidas 80’s sports jacket

Cole Procter, who is the marketing manager at the firm, said this about the product: “As we all know sportswear is huge at the moment and this retro Adidas sports jacket is an absolute gem, bringing back the 80’s look in true style.”

Next up is:

Light blue Adidas Sportswear Picture: PRELOVED KILOLight blue Adidas Sportswear Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A Light Blue Adidas jacket

For a similar product online you will find yourself paying around £45.

Another product on the list is:

Fila jacket Picture: PRELOVED KILOFila jacket Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A Fila jacket

This brand was a big hit in the late 90’s and now in 2018 it is making a comeback.

For you style icons you will want to keep your eyes peeled for this:

Tommy Hilfiger jeans Picture: PRELOVED KILOTommy Hilfiger jeans Picture: PRELOVED KILO

Tommy Hilfiger Jeans

This brand of jean normally retails for more than £80 a pair so, you will be saving a large amount of money if you get your hands on these.

Royal Air Force Camo Jacket

Royal Air Force Jacket Picture: PRELOVED KILORoyal Air Force Jacket Picture: PRELOVED KILO

Camouflage is the ‘in’ print at the moment so you will need to be fast in order to take this home with you.

Ralph Lauren Shirt

This popular luxury brand retails its shirts at £65 and higher so bargain hunters will be thrilled to find one.

Ralph Lauren shirt Picture: PRELOVED KILORalph Lauren shirt Picture: PRELOVED KILO

And finally a Sergio Tacchini Windbreaker jacket.

There will be many designer labels at this event if you pick up something you are particularly excited by send us an email here.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 14, from 10am until 4pm, at the Town Hall.

Sergio Tacchini Windbreaker Picture: PRELOVED KILOSergio Tacchini Windbreaker Picture: PRELOVED KILO

7 vintage items you could get your hands on in Ipswich

