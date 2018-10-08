Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Partly Cloudy

08 October, 2018 - 19:00
Archant

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

The eatery, thought to be the largest in Ipswich, opened its doors last week in the former home of Iceland and nearby Victoria Inn pub in St Matthew’s Street.

Spoons World Buffet has 300 seats and has employed 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff.

Cuisine available includes Chinese, Indian, Thai, Brazilian, Indian and Japanese and they are still waiting on two more stations to be fitted which will serve kebabs and noodles.

There are currently two other branches in Chatham, Kent, and Basildon in Essex.

Andy Teoh, manager of all three branches, said: “Our food includes Indian Tandoori and Italian pizza and we have dishes that change every day.

“So far people are really happy and enjoy the food and the environment - it’s a big place and we are open for lunch and dinner.

“The quality of the food is good and we have special chefs from China and India and we serve proper Italian pizza.”

READ MORE: New buffet restaurant to open at former pub and supermarket site

The planning application was first lodged in July 2016 by Kevin Shen but was pushed back throughout 2017 due to concerns it would cause disruption to neighboursas there are flats on top of the restaurant.

It was finally discussed by Ipswich Council’s planning and development committee in April 2017 and they gave planning permission.

Speaking in 2017, the borough’s portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones said: “We were supportive of the fact that it will create jobs and provide a welcome new venue for a part of the town centre that can get overlooked.”

Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

55 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Video: Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

21:15 Jake Foxford
Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

20:20 Jessica Hill
Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

‘Music was the only answer to release the anger’

18:00 Jessica Hill
Simon Glenister of Noise Solution with one of the participants. Picture: lulu@luluash.co.uk

Young people are helped out of depression and anxiety by a unique music-mentoring scheme

Video: Watch amazing footage of science fiction style jet suit being tested in Suffolk

16:49 Andrew Hirst
Another outing for the jet suit Picture: GRAVITY INDUSTRIES

Science fiction has become reality in Suffolk - after the creator of a jet suit put it through its paces at a former airbase in the county,

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

11:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A clear majority of people want to see Ipswich market stay where it is when the Cornhill reopens at the end of the month – they do not want to see stalls return to the front of the Town Hall.

Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

20:55 Judy Rimmer
Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

16:07 Dominic Moffitt
Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

Video: Hottest October day for years on way this week - as temperatures to hit mid 20s

16:02 Will Jefford
Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia could see one of its warmest October days for years this week, with temperatures predicted to soar into the mid 20s, adding a new high to an already record-breaking year.

