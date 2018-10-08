Video

Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

The eatery, thought to be the largest in Ipswich, opened its doors last week in the former home of Iceland and nearby Victoria Inn pub in St Matthew’s Street.

Spoons World Buffet has 300 seats and has employed 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff.

Cuisine available includes Chinese, Indian, Thai, Brazilian, Indian and Japanese and they are still waiting on two more stations to be fitted which will serve kebabs and noodles.

There are currently two other branches in Chatham, Kent, and Basildon in Essex.

Andy Teoh, manager of all three branches, said: “Our food includes Indian Tandoori and Italian pizza and we have dishes that change every day.

“So far people are really happy and enjoy the food and the environment - it’s a big place and we are open for lunch and dinner.

“The quality of the food is good and we have special chefs from China and India and we serve proper Italian pizza.”

The planning application was first lodged in July 2016 by Kevin Shen but was pushed back throughout 2017 due to concerns it would cause disruption to neighboursas there are flats on top of the restaurant.

Spoons World buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson Spoons World buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It was finally discussed by Ipswich Council’s planning and development committee in April 2017 and they gave planning permission.

Speaking in 2017, the borough’s portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones said: “We were supportive of the fact that it will create jobs and provide a welcome new venue for a part of the town centre that can get overlooked.”

