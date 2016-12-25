Ten of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016 in Suffolk

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style in Suffolk this weekend

Looking for somewhere to see in 2017? Here we list some of the best New Year’s Eve parties taking place in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds from fine dining experiences to lively club nights with guest DJs.

Revolution, Ipswich - See in the chime of midnight with glittering glasses of fizz and exploding confetti cannons with a Great Gatsby theme night at Revolution in Ipswich.

There will be three rooms of the best music, plus cocktails, stilt walkers and dancers.

Advanced tickets, costing £10 each, are available or you can buy a premium ticket, including drinks vouchers, for £20. See here for full details

The Alex, Felixstowe - Spend the evening listening to music from a professional DJ while overlooking the sea at Felixstowe.

Just opposite the Prom, The Alex is in a great location and this New Year’s Eve they are offering free entry for guests.

The cafe bar has a more relaxed atmosphere and you can local beers from Adnams including Ghost Ship.

Flex Nightclub, Bury St Edmunds - Three rooms of music await at the special New Year’s Eve bash at Flex.

Celebrate with friends from 9.30am to 3pm, last entry at 2.20am.

Advanced tickets, priced at £10 are available from the cloakroom, Karooze Bar, So Bar or The Gym sports bar. Plus you get 25% off your first drink with your entry ticket.

Karooze Bar, Bury St Edmunds - RnB and hip-hop music will be playing at Karooze Bar, with free entry all night.

Doors open at 8pm ready for the big countdown to midnight.

See more details here

Aqua Eight, Ipswich - Celebrate with The Voice star Jade MayJean Peters who will be singing at the Pan Asian venue.

The bar is known for its cocktails, making it an ideal place to see in the New Year in style.

The Bar is open from midday right through to 2.30am - over 25s only. Call 01473 218989 to book your tickets.

Aurora, Ipswich - Push the boat out at this striking Waterfront restaurant and enjoy a night of fantastic food.

Options on the three course set menu include roast wood pigeon or confit salmon for starters, glazed duck breast or barbecue aubergine for main and mango parfait or cheeses for dessert.

Dinner is served between 6pm and 10pm, and costs £75 per person, including entry to the bar area afterwards. Alternatively, you can buy bar only tickets for £10.

Suffolk Soul Nights, Trinity Park, Ipswich - Let Suffolk Soul Nights take you back to those days of feel good tunes with their theme night at Trinity Park.

Big screen projections will bring your favourite soul and motown legends to life, along with state of the art sound and lighting equipment.

Tickets cost £22.50 and are available here.

The Hangar, Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - This promises to be a night to remember, a sophisticated New Year celebration with fine dining, Champagne and canapés.

Guests will enjoy a four course meal comprising lobster salad, Dedham Vale beef, lemon verbena pannacotta and a selection of cheeses, followed by coffee and chocolates.

There will be Tattinger Champagne served - and the night comes at a cost of £115 per head.

Unit 17, Ipswich - Kiss FM’s Steve Smart will be bringing in 2017 with some of the biggest tunes of the past year.

You can make your night unforgettable by reserving your very own private booth and drinks package to make sure you have Champagne aplenty when the clock strikes midnight. This package includes a red carpet reception, Prosecco on arrival and dedicated personal hostess service all night.

Clubbers are advised to book tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Doors open at 9.30pm, and there are half price drinks available until 11pm.

The party goes on past the stroke of midnight to 4am.

Call 01473 218850 to book - standard tickets are priced at £15 and are available here

Carbon, Stowmarket - The Roaring Twenties is the theme for the New Year’s Eve party at Carbon, with guests assured they will have a night of “pure luxury and elegance”.

Cocktails and canapes will be served between 9pm and 11pm and there is free bubbly on arrival.

Doors open at 8pm with the party going on until 4am.

Early bird tickets are available now for £5, call 01449 674674 or collect from The Mill.