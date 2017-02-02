Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Test your knowledge of all things magical for Harry Potter Book Night

14:30 02 February 2017

Harry Potter in The Goblet of Fire.

Harry Potter in The Goblet of Fire.

Copyright: © Warner Bros. Pictures 2004. Publishing Rights © J K Rowling.

Harry Potter Book Night events are taking place across the country tonight, but before you hop on your Nimbus 2000 and head out for some magical fun, find out how much you really know about Hogwarts and the boy wizard. Wands at the ready...

Comment

Harry Potter Book Night events take place tonight to celebrate the popular series – with this year marking the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication. So, dig out your wizarding robes and dust off your spellbooks for a magical evening of fun.

Events include:

Ipswich County Library, 4.30-6pm

Featuring a magic treasure hunt, sorting hat ceremony, potions class and a spells-casting class, Ipswich Library’s event is packed with spellbinding activities. Fancy dress is encouraged with a prize for best dressed. Entry is £4, with ages five and above welcome. Accompanying adults are free.

Gainsborough Community Library, 4pm

A full rota of lessons with Hogwarts’ finest witches and wizards is lined up, including care of magical creatures with Hagrid, potions with Snape and flying with Madam Hooch. Spaces are limited and can be booked in advance by calling 01473 260888. A £1 entry donation is suggested.

Chantry Library, 6-7.30pm

This free celebration encourages visitors to don their best wizard costume for a night of fun, food and drink, run in association with Ipswich Children’s Book Group.

Ipswich Waterstones, 7-9.30pm

Ipswich Waterstones will be pitting people’s wizarding wits against each other with a special Ordinary Wizarding Levels quiz. Open to all ages, visitors are welcome as pre-prepared teams or on their own, with fancy dress optional.

Felixstowe Library, 6-8pm

Some of Harry Potter’s best friends will be on hand at Felixstowe Library to help catch some fantastic beats, play a game or two of quidditch and sample some tasty butterbeer. The event is for ages seven and above, with tickets £5. Accompanying adults are free.

Suffolk Libraries also has events lined up at its libraries in Sudbury, Newmarket, Great Cornard and Southwold. For full details visit the website.

Keywords: Sudbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ed Sheeran ‘deeply concerned’ over online touts selling tickets for up to £1,000

18:20 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is said to be “deeply concerned” about online touts who are selling tickets to his UK tour for up to £1,000 each.

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 Natalie Sadler
Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

DanceEast and Tim Casson offers families a Night At The Theatre

13:09 Andrew Clarke
Night at the Theatre a family friendly part of the DanceEast spring season

There’s nothing quite like a visit to the theatre – it’s thrilling, it’s exciting and it’s fun but for many people it can also be more than a little daunting.

Ed Sheeran tickets sell out in minutes, leaving unlucky fans disappointed

11:21 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s tour of the UK and Ireland sold out in a matter of minutes – with thousands of fans clamouring to secure a place at one of the Suffolk singer’s live shows in April and May.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

10 books all teenagers in Suffolk should read before they leave school

16:48 Mariam Ghaemi
Left to right, Lucy Cooper and Ellen Pryke, year 11 students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds who surveyed students on their reading habits and favourite books.

Harry Potter, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Gone have all made a list of recommended reads for secondary school pupils compiled by students and a librarian from a Suffolk school.

Join In: Test your knowledge of Harry Potter as Suffolk marks special book night

14:30 Martine Silkstone
Harry Potter in The Goblet of Fire.

Harry Potter Book Night events are taking place across the country tonight, but before you hop on your Nimbus 2000 and head out for some magical fun, find out how much you really know about Hogwarts and the boy wizard. Wands at the ready...

What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

09:31 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale today – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Gallery: New Wolsey Theatre play Pink Mist tackles soldiers facing life on civvy street

Yesterday, 19:00 Andrew Clarke
Pink Mist by Owen Sheers, at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, a touring Bristol Old Vic production. Picture: Mark Douet

Soldiers have always had a hard time coming back from war. Settling down to civilian life can be lonely and isolating, particularly if they enjoyed the camaraderie of life in a regiment, but there is also the spectre of battle fatigue and mental illness which can also make the return to ordinary life difficult.

Martlesham Heath airfield marks 100th anniversary with year of special events

Yesterday, 16:01 Jason Noble
Packing all their bags on board as they travel from Martlesham to the USA in 1969

The historic Martlesham Heath airfield which played a key part in both world wars and was the scene of pioneering flight safety, has celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Most read

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Highways England to monitor wind speeds on Orwell Bridge tomorrow as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

Trio arrested on suspicion of drug offences after car stopped at Copdock

Police have arrested three people. File photo

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Video: Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher flattens ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton!

Ouch! Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher takes out former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton as part of a BT Sport challenge. Credit: BT Sport

Most commented

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24