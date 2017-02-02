Test your knowledge of all things magical for Harry Potter Book Night

Harry Potter in The Goblet of Fire. Copyright: © Warner Bros. Pictures 2004. Publishing Rights © J K Rowling.

Harry Potter Book Night events are taking place across the country tonight, but before you hop on your Nimbus 2000 and head out for some magical fun, find out how much you really know about Hogwarts and the boy wizard. Wands at the ready...

Harry Potter Book Night events take place tonight to celebrate the popular series – with this year marking the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication. So, dig out your wizarding robes and dust off your spellbooks for a magical evening of fun.

Events include:

Ipswich County Library, 4.30-6pm

Featuring a magic treasure hunt, sorting hat ceremony, potions class and a spells-casting class, Ipswich Library’s event is packed with spellbinding activities. Fancy dress is encouraged with a prize for best dressed. Entry is £4, with ages five and above welcome. Accompanying adults are free.

Gainsborough Community Library, 4pm

A full rota of lessons with Hogwarts’ finest witches and wizards is lined up, including care of magical creatures with Hagrid, potions with Snape and flying with Madam Hooch. Spaces are limited and can be booked in advance by calling 01473 260888. A £1 entry donation is suggested.

Chantry Library, 6-7.30pm

This free celebration encourages visitors to don their best wizard costume for a night of fun, food and drink, run in association with Ipswich Children’s Book Group.

Ipswich Waterstones, 7-9.30pm

Ipswich Waterstones will be pitting people’s wizarding wits against each other with a special Ordinary Wizarding Levels quiz. Open to all ages, visitors are welcome as pre-prepared teams or on their own, with fancy dress optional.

Felixstowe Library, 6-8pm

Some of Harry Potter’s best friends will be on hand at Felixstowe Library to help catch some fantastic beats, play a game or two of quidditch and sample some tasty butterbeer. The event is for ages seven and above, with tickets £5. Accompanying adults are free.

Suffolk Libraries also has events lined up at its libraries in Sudbury, Newmarket, Great Cornard and Southwold. For full details visit the website.