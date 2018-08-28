Everything you need to know about Suffolk’s biggest fireworks display

Fireworks at Christchurch park (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk’s biggest firework display is back with a bang – and tickets are now on sale.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks 2017 Picture: PETER_CUTTS Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks 2017 Picture: PETER_CUTTS

With Bonfire Night just around the corner, you can now secure your spot at the annual event in Christchurch Park.

The event, which is now in its 47th year, is taking place on Saturday, November 3 and is organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group.

Entertainment on the night

The display, brought to you by Alchemy Fireworks, will be accompanied by a chart-topping soundtrack.

There will also be a funfair, catering stalls, a bar, roaring bonfire and family friendly entertainment including party band Soul Kitchen and 11:11 Entertainments Fire Performers.

Live music comes from local vocalist Chelsea Francis, local four-piece Indie band The Naked French and street drummers ‘idrum’.

‘DiggerWorld’, in association with Holmes Plant and Construction Ltd, is also making a return, giving children and big kids alike the opportunity to operate a mini-digger.

READ MORE: Michael McIntyre has audience ‘in hysterics’ as he pokes fun at Suffolk sayings

Tickets and timings

The gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 8pm and family fun through until 10pm.

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and other local charities since it started in 1972.

Discounted tickets are now on sale on the Ipswich Fireworks website until Friday November 2 at £5.00 for children and £7.00 for adults.

Tickets can also be purchased from all East of England Coop stores within Ipswich and surrounding areas, as well as many other local retailers as listed on the event website.

Gate prices on the night increase to £6.50 for children and £8.50 for adults.

Discounted tickets are now on sale on the until Friday, November 2 at £5 for children and £7 for adults.