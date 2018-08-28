Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards
Video

Great grandmother Pam thanks Unscene Suffolk theatre group for the visually impaired for changing her life

PUBLISHED: 10:50 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 October 2018

Pam Rivers of Unscene Suffolk Picture: WAYNE SAVAGE

Pam Rivers of Unscene Suffolk Picture: WAYNE SAVAGE

Archant

Unscene Suffolk, a community theatre company for adults with visual impairment, has been a life saver for founder member Pam Rivers.

Unscene Suffolk changed Pam Rivers’ life. Grief stricken by the loss of her husband, whom she cared for through his dementia; followed by a bad accident, she’d given up.

“I just sat in the chair and I think I’d still be sat there now or gone. I didn’t want to do anything,” says the 76-year-old great grandmother.

“I thought what have I got to live for really? I was diagnosed with macular degeneration, then had my driving licence taken away; that’s the end of your world isn’t it? I had a bad fall, ending up with a lung embolism so was in and out of hospital for a year. I’m lucky to be here.

“I was very active,” adds Pam, who spent time in the army and in the catering industry, as well as raising four sons. “When I went into myself like that it was like ‘oh God’.”

Pam Rivers, left, in A Zimmer of Hope Picture: MIKE KWASNIAKPam Rivers, left, in A Zimmer of Hope Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

She’s been a member of the community theatre company since it was set up by arts manager, drama and theatre practitioner Jenni Elbourne in 2013; travelling from Felixstowe with a volunteer driver from the East Suffolk Association for the Blind.

It was the ESAB who suggested Pam get involved.

“I was really isolated. I had gone into myself so thought I’ll have a go. Years ago when I was at school I was the granny in Red Riding Hood but I’ve never done anything like this before. I was bit cautious but I was welcomed very well. It’s been life saving to be honest. I’ve made really good friends and look forward to it.”

She’s appeared in 2013’s Don’t Know in The Cave at the New Wolsey Studio, as Mrs Briddle in 2014’s Fossils at Ipswich Museum, Barbara the Sheep in 2015’s Through the Magnifying Glass at the High Street Exhibition Gallery, Peggy Jones and other parts in 2016’s A Zimmer of Hope at the New Wolsey Studio and Grandma in last year’s Time Hackers which enjoyed a tour of primary schools and a run at the High Street Exhibition Gallery.

Pam Rivers in Through the Magnifying Glass Picture: MIKE KWASNIAKPam Rivers in Through the Magnifying Glass Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

“It’s always fun but I’m not very good at remembering my lines,” laughs Pam. “When I’m at home I learn all my lines and I can say them off by heart. The minute I get here, I freeze.”

Used to creative problem solving, she remembers the company hiding lines inside a pot to - during her role as a sheep - saying bah when she needed a prompt.

“I think I’m getting a little bit deaf as well now, I can’t always hear the cues to come in. Last year they kindly said ‘oh Grandma’s fell asleep I think’,” she laughs. “That would remind me.”

Being part of Unscene Suffolk has been a new lease of life for Pam.

Wayne Witney, second from left; Pam Rivers, third from left, in A Zimmer of Hope Picture: MIKE KWASNIAKWayne Witney, second from left; Pam Rivers, third from left, in A Zimmer of Hope Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

“I find it exciting and we’ve all gained confidence, it’s lovely. I’ve tried to encourage others and say ‘come on, you budding actors; life isn’t at an end when you lose your sight, there’s stuff out there for you to do’.”

The community theatre company for adults with visual impairment was founded in 2013 with support from Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre and Sensing Change.

Exploring different approaches, it provides fully inclusive performing arts workshops and makes site specific and touring work that’s accessible to blind and sighted audiences. It recently piloted a series of VI-accessible singing workshops which it hopes to launch officially later this year.

Unscene Suffolk is currently funded by Santander Foundation, The Big Lottery (Awards for All) and Suffolk Community Foundation through the Joy Abbott Fund, David and Jill Simpson Fund and Suffolk Giving Fund.

There are around 14 members at present, with room for more.

Wayne Witney, has been a member since day one.

“It’s an incredible group of people. The fact you can express yourself is what I like. When I came here I was coming out of quite a deep depression, when I did this it gave me a chance to think about other things. It’s good to have my core of friends balloon and I’ve done other projects with some of them which has been a good thing too.”

The Greatest Show... That Never Happened is Unscene Suffolk’s sixth annual production.

The musical cum play which captures the spirit of music hall and old-time variety, packed with topical references and satire too.

Led by director Jenni Elbourne and devised and written by her and members of the group, co-writer Caroline Roberts said: “The group has enjoyed delving into the world of variety and all its quirks; in fact it’s been very enlightening. They have taken it all in and devised a show filled with comedy, music, dance and melodrama. The elements of family entertainment which typify the music hall style are all there, but a few surprises will keep the audience on their toes.”

For the movement aspect of the show, the group worked with innovative dance choreographer Nathan Gearing of Rationale Method.

He introduced members to his innovative and dynamic audio description techniques and led them in masterclasses on salsa, Fosse style and even a little break dancing.

The show is fully accessible to blind and sighted audiences. All performances are audio described and touch tours are available before each show. There will also be a BSL interpreted performance at 3pm on October 13.

The Greatest Show... That Never Happened is at Ipswich Town Hall, 3pm and 7pm on October 13 and 6.30pm on October 14.

More info at www.unscenesuffolk.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

15:35 Andrew Hirst
Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

60 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

What its like to work at the Ipswich firm where 40% of staff started as apprentices

18:00 Jessica Hill
Ellie Netzel of Clearfield

Unlike her friends who are saddled with debt at university, at the age of 19, Ellie Netzel is making £13,000 plus bonuses. That’s because she chose to go down the apprenticeship route instead.

Video: Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

17:52 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

12:20 Emily Townsend
Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Fashionistas could take home an 80s Adidas jacket or a Fila sports top from vintage fair

17:06 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A vintage sale will be in Ipswich this weekend giving shoppers a chance to join the sports wear revival by snapping up pre-loved designer brands from the 80s and 90s.

Mental health is ‘Cinderella of the NHS’, says under-fire service chief

14:03 Dominic Moffitt
Trust CEO Antek Lejk addresses the AGM Picture: ARCHANT

Mental health services have become the “Cinderella of the NHS” because they don’t have enough funding, the leader of an under-fire trust has said.

‘Living with debt can be a pretty hopeless existence’ but Ipswich charity offers hope

13:20 Dominic Moffitt
Mrs Green has helped over 100 people out of debt Picture: ARCHANT

In the five years since it was established, a debt charity has saved lives and helped keep families in their homes as they support people break free from the cycle of debt.

London men arrested after thieves flee flat burglary in Ipswich

12:47 Andrew Hirst
The burglary happened in Montgomery Road Picture: GOOGLE

Four men broke in to the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich but are reported to have fled when police arrived.

Suffolk to discuss green energy and plan to boost low-carbon “smart grid”

16:56 Paul Geater
Wind turbines at Eye - should more energy in Suffolk come from renewable sources? Picture: GREGG BROWN

A demand that Suffolk should use greener energy and work harder to eliminate fuel poverty will be debated at the county council’s full meeting next week.

Most read

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Updated: Fifth arrest after Fiesta driver dies in crash with BMW

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide