Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 02 February 2017

Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

1 Comments
Havergate Island. Picture: Ailec PhotographyHavergate Island. Picture: Ailec Photography

Our weekly gives you family days out ideas that won’t break the bank.

Alternatively, if you prefer a sport-themes day out, see our round up of sporting fixtures here.

Storymaker at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 11am and 12pm

A storymaker session at the New Wolsey TheatreA storymaker session at the New Wolsey Theatre

The first session is aimed at children aged three to four, and the second for those aged five and six, this is the latest in a series of storytime events at the theatre.

Parents can stay downstairs in the New Wolsey Café Bar while youngsters head upstairs to meet the Storymaker for an amazing adventure, or an exciting escapade.

Parents, siblings and even grandparents are welcome to listen to the session but they will be called upon to join in the fun.

These sessions are free however, you need to book tickets for children only online here

Family Art Day, Ipswich Art School Gallery, Ipswich - Saturday 10.30am and 1.30pm

Brought to you by Ipswich Art School and funded by the Arts Council England, this is a series of fun, hands-on workshops led by a diverse and exciting range of experienced artists who will show you the techniques, tricks and tips to allow your imagination to spill out into your own bespoke piece of art.

The theme on Saturday is The ABC of Z and you will learn about assemblages, articles and accessories.

It is suitable for children aged seven and over, and their parents. Younger children are welcome to join but may not be able to take part in all of the events.

Tickets cost £3.30 and are available here.

Havergate Island Trip from Orford Quay - Saturday from 10am-3pm

Saturday boat trip to Suffolk’s only island in the Alde-Ore estuary, which in winter provides a haven for large numbers of ducks and wading birds.

Birds of prey such as short-eared owls and marsh harriers hunt over the island. Common seals can occasionally be seen in the river. It is also a great place to see brown hares at close range. Places are limited, so advance booking is essential. Future dates include March 4 and April 1.

Night at the Theatre at DanceEast, Jerwood DanceHouse, Ipswich - Saturday, 1.30pm and 4.30pm

Casson and Friends’ interactive performance combining a mixture of dance theatre, audio-description and storytelling.

When three friends become trapped in an abandoned theatre, little do they know that they will soon become the stars of their own show.

Tim Casson, artistic director, said: “It’s about what it’s like to go to the theatre too, as the theatre is a really magical place where all kinds of amazing things can happen, but can also be a scary place too, so we decided to play with that idea”.

Tickets cost £7 for concessions, £10 for adults or £30 for a family. See here for more.

Chinese New Year at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 7pm

Celebrate the year of the rooster with a night of traditional and Western style performances of dance, singing, and musical instruments performed by local members of the community alongside professional acts.

Tickets cost from £7 for children and between £11 and £15 for adults.

Alice In Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre - Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

There is still time to catch the Springfield Follies 2017 pantomime, which closes this weekend.

The show is full of mayhem, jokes galore, good versus evil and loony characters with plenty of audience participation. Based on the novel by Lewis Carrol, this year the Follies are collecting for Thomas Wolsey School who are building a Sensory Log Cabin.

Tickets are available from 01473 719089 or the 2nd Stop Charity shop in Kesgrave.

Junior Parkrun, Ten Acre Field, Symonds Road, Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds - Sunday, 9am

Runners aged four to 14 can take part in this free weekly timed run, and parents can stand and cheer them on.

The run is supposed to be fun, rather than an athletic race and is an ideal way to help children build up their fitness.

Runners must register beforehand and print off a barcode before taking part, but they can then join whenever they like.

See more details here

Messy Church at St Mary’s Church, High Street, Walton - Sunday, 3pm to 4.30pm

This free session is designed to give families a chance to spend quality time together, enjoying a combination of arts and crafts, activities, songs, food and a Bible story and prayer.

There is no need to book, you can just turn up.

Call 01394 670090 for more information or visit their website

Movies for Juniors, Cineworld, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday, from 10am

If your children have yet to try out the big screen then this could be the perfect introduction and for older children, it is a chance to see movies you may have missed last year.

Trolls, Storks and The Jungle Book are all playing this weekend plus there is a subtitled version of The Jungle Book. Tickets are priced at just £2.50 when you buy in advance online.

A bargain morning out no matter what the weather.

Family float session at Crown Pools, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 11.30am and 2pm to 3pm

Take a dip this weekend and burn off some of that excess energy at Crown Pools,

The floats will be out in the leisure pool to add some extra fun to the session.

Entry to the pool costs £4.10 for adults, £2.90 for children and are free for under threes.

Keywords: St Mary's Church United Kingdom

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ed Sheeran ‘deeply concerned’ over online touts selling tickets for up to £1,000

18:20 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is said to be “deeply concerned” about online touts who are selling tickets to his UK tour for up to £1,000 each.

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 Natalie Sadler
Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

DanceEast and Tim Casson offers families a Night At The Theatre

13:09 Andrew Clarke
Night at the Theatre a family friendly part of the DanceEast spring season

There’s nothing quite like a visit to the theatre – it’s thrilling, it’s exciting and it’s fun but for many people it can also be more than a little daunting.

Ed Sheeran tickets sell out in minutes, leaving unlucky fans disappointed

11:21 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s tour of the UK and Ireland sold out in a matter of minutes – with thousands of fans clamouring to secure a place at one of the Suffolk singer’s live shows in April and May.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

10 books all teenagers in Suffolk should read before they leave school

16:48 Mariam Ghaemi
Left to right, Lucy Cooper and Ellen Pryke, year 11 students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds who surveyed students on their reading habits and favourite books.

Harry Potter, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Gone have all made a list of recommended reads for secondary school pupils compiled by students and a librarian from a Suffolk school.

Join In: Test your knowledge of Harry Potter as Suffolk marks special book night

14:30 Martine Silkstone
Harry Potter in The Goblet of Fire.

Harry Potter Book Night events are taking place across the country tonight, but before you hop on your Nimbus 2000 and head out for some magical fun, find out how much you really know about Hogwarts and the boy wizard. Wands at the ready...

What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

09:31 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale today – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Gallery: New Wolsey Theatre play Pink Mist tackles soldiers facing life on civvy street

Yesterday, 19:00 Andrew Clarke
Pink Mist by Owen Sheers, at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, a touring Bristol Old Vic production. Picture: Mark Douet

Soldiers have always had a hard time coming back from war. Settling down to civilian life can be lonely and isolating, particularly if they enjoyed the camaraderie of life in a regiment, but there is also the spectre of battle fatigue and mental illness which can also make the return to ordinary life difficult.

Martlesham Heath airfield marks 100th anniversary with year of special events

Yesterday, 16:01 Jason Noble
Packing all their bags on board as they travel from Martlesham to the USA in 1969

The historic Martlesham Heath airfield which played a key part in both world wars and was the scene of pioneering flight safety, has celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Most read

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Highways England to monitor wind speeds on Orwell Bridge tomorrow as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

Trio arrested on suspicion of drug offences after car stopped at Copdock

Police have arrested three people. File photo

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Video: Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher flattens ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton!

Ouch! Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher takes out former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton as part of a BT Sport challenge. Credit: BT Sport

Most commented

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24