Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What to do in Ipswich or elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

18:26 27 January 2017

The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

Archant

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air?

Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Comment

See our guide for Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 here.

Bruce Lee - Enter The Dragon at The Apex Gallery, Bury St Edmunds, 10am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

The first weekend of a month-long exhibition at the Apex showcasing a Bruce Lee exhibition.

Kudos Memorabilia present an exhibition of timeless iconic photographs, fine art prints and ephemera celebrating the remarkable life and career of the martial arts legend.

This handpicked collection captures unforgettable moments of “The Little Dragon” at work and play, including stunning publicity photos, biographical glimpses behind-the-scenes of his celebrated film career and revealing insights into his personal training regime.

There will also be artwork for sale.

Chinese New Year celebrations at Ipswich Corn Exchange, at 7pm on Sunday.

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange returns again to perform another spectacular show to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017. Welcome the Year of the Rooster and enjoy an exciting line-up full of entertainment with both professional performers such as Chinese martial artists together with local talent too.
Tickets holders will receive a 20% discount at various Chinese restaurants.
Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for unders 12s.
Our Story: Ice Age Art at West Stow County Park at 2pm on Saturday
Enjoy a lavishly illustrated talk on the latest discoveries about Ice Age Art and how these reveal the thinking of our ancient ancestors.

The talk includes some portable art and some cave wall art from Britain and abroad.

This session lasts about an hour, and includes original Upper Palaeolithic (c.10,000-50,000 years ago) object handling.

The event is suitable for adults and accompanied young people aged 12+; all attendees require tickets.

Meet at the West Stow visitor centre 10 minutes before the start time.

Normal parking fees apply

Tickets are £10 and £7 children and tickets are available to purchase on the door.

Big Garden Birdwatch at Flatford, from 10.30am-3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Park at Flatford and walk down to the RSPB’s wildlife garden to help count which birds are visiting the feeders and find out how to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch.

There will be telescopes and binoculars available to look through and plenty of advice to help attract birds to your garden. Help make bird feeders from acorns stuffed with fat and seeds, and other bird-friendly activities.

This is a free admission event.

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

National Gin Festival coming to Ipswich in June – and announces intention for annual event

17:00 Jason Noble
The national Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich for the first time in 2017

A second gin festival will be coming to Ipswich this year as organisers of the national event will be bringing it to the town for the first time.

Review: Guys and Dolls, by Jo Swerling, Abe Burrows, Frank Loesser, Eastern Edge Theatre Company, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe until January 28

12:58 Andrew Clarke
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Guys and Dolls is one of the masterpieces of musical theatre. It is a wonderful, atmospheric show cram-packed with quirky characters who get to sing of the most memorable, witty songs that Broadway has ever come up with.

Comedian Joel Dommett from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! coming to Ipswich

Yesterday, 23:40 Chris Shimwell
Joel Dommett brings the laughs at Latitude 2016 - Paul John Bayfield

Runner-up in ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, Joel Dommett, is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Pigs Gone Wild-style trail to make a return to Ipswich in 2019

Yesterday, 17:41 Natalie Sadler
Ed Sheer-Ham was located outside UCS and was bought by the star himself at the end of the trail

Will it be sheep, horses, dolphins or castles? We are asking readers which brightly-coloured sculptures they would like to see on the streets of Ipswich in 2019.

What’s on Wayne: Help, I’ve become a daytime TV addict

12:00 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Celebrity Big Brother

My name’s Wayne and I’m a daytime and late-night TV addict. It’s been one week since I last watched Homes Under The Hammer.

What to do in Ipswich or elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

19 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air?

Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Take a look at 15 shows you can see at theatres in Suffolk in February

Yesterday, 18:15 Edmund Crosthwaite
The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

There is a fantastic array of talent and entertainment on offer at Suffolk’s theatres, whether it be plays, musicals, orchestras or comedy.

Ipswich Empire Cinema’s opening could spark a battle for the region’s film fans

Yesterday, 16:35 Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Cineworld Ipswich Web

The opening of the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich seems set to spark a battle for the area’s film fans as the number of screens in the town nearly doubles.

Woodbridge Excelsior brass band ‘go contemporary’ at Butlins Mineworkers Championships...and it pays off

Yesterday, 12:15
Woodbridge Excelsior came fourth in the fourth section of the Butlins Mineworkers Championships, performing Lucid Perspectives. Musical director Chris Lewis-Garnham.

A brass band returned from a national competition in Skegness, where members premiered a piece of music written to mark its 170th anniversary last year.

Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

Yesterday, 06:00 Lynne Mortimer
Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

Most read

Updated: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

From Ed Sheeran to Bill Wyman – how well do you know Suffolk’s pop star royalty?

Ed Sheeran

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy turns to the ‘Serenity Prayer’ when times get tough

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24