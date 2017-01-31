Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

20:16 31 January 2017

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in Babergh or Mid Suffolk this weekend? Or maybe you’re ordering a takeaway?

1 Comments

We’ve made a searchable table of restaurants, pubs, cafes and other food businesses, showing their latest food hygiene ratings.

Data taken from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that while the majority of restaurants, cafes and pubs in the region are complying with regulations, a small number have still failed to meet basic requirements.

Across the two districts, 97.4% of businesses met the required standard of three or higher and none scored the very worse rating of zero.

Take a look to see what your favourite restaurant scored.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of January 31, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

Related articles

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

08:47 Chris Shimwell
Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

With Peter Capaldi admitting he will depart Doctor Who after the next series, the next few weeks will likely see mounting speculation over who will take over.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

20:16 Andrew Hirst
Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in Babergh or Mid Suffolk this weekend? Or maybe you’re ordering a takeaway?

Poll: Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?

14:40 Connor McLoone and Chris Shimwell
William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who.

With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?

Top 12 reasons to support live music in Suffolk

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble
JS and The Lockerbillies perform on the BBC Radio Suffolk Stage at last year's Ipswich Music Day

With the recent closure of Pump and Grind, the spotlight has once again been thrown on the provision of live music in Ipswich and Suffolk.

Everything you need to know about Harry Potter Book Nights in Ipswich this Thursday

Yesterday, 17:01 Jason Noble
The Harry Potter event at Ipswich Library. L-R: Rachel Alexander (9), Sofija Fraser-Lim (10) and Jasper Platt (9).

With scores of Harry Potter Book Night events taking place across the country this Thursday, it’s time to dig out your wizarding robes and dust off your spellbooks for a magical evening of fun.

Peter Capaldi will no longer play Doctor Who - who’s next for the role?

Yesterday, 23:07 Andrew Hirst
Dr Who star Peter Capaldi. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Peter Capaldi is standing down from the role of Doctor Who in the long-running television series.

Suffolk geneticist in the running for prestigious Wellcome Book Prize

Yesterday, 17:19 Adam Howlett
Adam Rutherford has been longlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize

Ipswich author and broadcaster Adam Rutherford has been put forward for a Wellcome Book Award.

Award-winning improv Showstoppers to perform in Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:18 Adam Howlett
The cast of Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are preparing to grace the stage at the New Wolsey Theatre. Photo by Steve Ullathorne

The award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is visiting Ipswich as part of its 2017 tour.

Video: Ed Sheeran releases Shape of You video and discards ‘worst-dressed’ title to grace GQ cover

Yesterday, 12:59 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran, who has released a new video for Shape of You. Photo: Greg Williams

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has released a video for his second single from new album ÷ (divide).

Most read

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Inadequate Ofsted for Ipswich playgroup over quality of teaching and ‘weak’ supervision of children

Little Sprouts Nursery in Ipswich, which has gone from outstanding to inadequate in two years. Picture: Gregg Brown

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Most commented

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Suffolk’s Christian and Muslim communities united against ‘alpha male bully’ Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. Trump order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24