What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams) Archant

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale tomorrow – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Ed’s much-anticipated return to the limelight this year has already seen him achieve music history as the first artist to occupy the top two positions in the UK Singles Chart with Castle on the Hill, his “love song for Suffolk” and Shape of You.

Pre-sales tickets for the tour, which includes dates in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham , Glasgow and Dublin, were quick to sell-out. Tickets go on general sale from 10am tomorrow, with fans urged to buy via Twickets, a company that Ed has teamed up with to “protect against fraud and hideous overpricing”.

The singer, who grew up in Framlingham, has said he would like to perform at Portman Road in Ipswich, though no dates have yet been agreed.

Visit here for details about the tour, which runs March-May.