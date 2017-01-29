Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?

William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who. Archant

With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former St Joseph’s student Richard Ayoade is a candidate to take over the role, according to bookmakers, after Peter Capaldi announced he was stepping down next Christmas.

Before he took over, Peter Capaldi was the hot favourite to land the role. By contrast, barely anyone knew Matt Smith was in contention when he won the role way back in 2009.

But who was your favourite? Vote here in our poll and let us know.

Then have a look at these six facts you might not know about Richard Ayoade.



Patrick Troughton, the second Doctor Who. Patrick Troughton, the second Doctor Who.

Jon Pertwee, the third Doctor Who. Jon Pertwee, the third Doctor Who.

Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who. Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who.

Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor Who Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor Who

Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who. Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who.

Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who. Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who.

Paul McGann, the eigth Doctor Who. Paul McGann, the eigth Doctor Who.

Christopher Eccleston, the ninth Doctor Who. Christopher Eccleston, the ninth Doctor Who.

David Tennant, the tenth Doctor Who. David Tennant, the tenth Doctor Who.

Matt Smith, the eleventh Doctor Who. Matt Smith, the eleventh Doctor Who.

Peter Capaldi, the twelth Doctor Who Peter Capaldi, the twelth Doctor Who