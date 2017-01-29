Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?

14:40 31 January 2017

William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who.

William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who.

Archant

With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?

Comment

Former St Joseph’s student Richard Ayoade is a candidate to take over the role, according to bookmakers, after Peter Capaldi announced he was stepping down next Christmas.

Before he took over, Peter Capaldi was the hot favourite to land the role. By contrast, barely anyone knew Matt Smith was in contention when he won the role way back in 2009.

But who was your favourite? Vote here in our poll and let us know.

Then have a look at these six facts you might not know about Richard Ayoade.

Patrick Troughton, the second Doctor Who.Patrick Troughton, the second Doctor Who.

Jon Pertwee, the third Doctor Who.Jon Pertwee, the third Doctor Who.

Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who.Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who.

Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor WhoPeter Davison, the fifth Doctor Who

Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who.Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who.

Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who.Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who.

Paul McGann, the eigth Doctor Who.Paul McGann, the eigth Doctor Who.

Christopher Eccleston, the ninth Doctor Who.Christopher Eccleston, the ninth Doctor Who.

David Tennant, the tenth Doctor Who.David Tennant, the tenth Doctor Who.

Matt Smith, the eleventh Doctor Who.Matt Smith, the eleventh Doctor Who.

Peter Capaldi, the twelth Doctor WhoPeter Capaldi, the twelth Doctor Who

Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

08:47 Chris Shimwell
Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

With Peter Capaldi admitting he will depart Doctor Who after the next series, the next few weeks will likely see mounting speculation over who will take over.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Poll: Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?

31 minutes ago Connor McLoone and Chris Shimwell
William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who.

With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?

Top 12 reasons to support live music in Suffolk

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble
JS and The Lockerbillies perform on the BBC Radio Suffolk Stage at last year's Ipswich Music Day

With the recent closure of Pump and Grind, the spotlight has once again been thrown on the provision of live music in Ipswich and Suffolk.

Everything you need to know about Harry Potter Book Nights in Ipswich this Thursday

Yesterday, 17:01 Jason Noble
The Harry Potter event at Ipswich Library. L-R: Rachel Alexander (9), Sofija Fraser-Lim (10) and Jasper Platt (9).

With scores of Harry Potter Book Night events taking place across the country this Thursday, it’s time to dig out your wizarding robes and dust off your spellbooks for a magical evening of fun.

Peter Capaldi will no longer play Doctor Who - who’s next for the role?

Yesterday, 23:07 Andrew Hirst
Dr Who star Peter Capaldi. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Peter Capaldi is standing down from the role of Doctor Who in the long-running television series.

Suffolk geneticist in the running for prestigious Wellcome Book Prize

Yesterday, 17:19 Adam Howlett
Adam Rutherford has been longlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize

Ipswich author and broadcaster Adam Rutherford has been put forward for a Wellcome Book Award.

Award-winning improv Showstoppers to perform in Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:18 Adam Howlett
The cast of Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are preparing to grace the stage at the New Wolsey Theatre. Photo by Steve Ullathorne

The award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is visiting Ipswich as part of its 2017 tour.

Video: Ed Sheeran releases Shape of You video and discards ‘worst-dressed’ title to grace GQ cover

Yesterday, 12:59 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran, who has released a new video for Shape of You. Photo: Greg Williams

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has released a video for his second single from new album ÷ (divide).

PJ McGinty and Sons owner says Pump and Grind closure is not ‘death knell’ for Ipswich

Sunday, January 29, 2017 Matt Stott
PJ McGinty and Sons pub champions live music in Ipswich

The pub owner of PJ McGinty and Sons has said the Pump and Grind closure should not be seen as the “death knell” for young musicians in Ipswich.

Most read

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Most commented

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24