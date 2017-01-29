Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?
14:40 31 January 2017
With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?
Former St Joseph’s student Richard Ayoade is a candidate to take over the role, according to bookmakers, after Peter Capaldi announced he was stepping down next Christmas.
Before he took over, Peter Capaldi was the hot favourite to land the role. By contrast, barely anyone knew Matt Smith was in contention when he won the role way back in 2009.
But who was your favourite? Vote here in our poll and let us know.
