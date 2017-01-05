Partly Cloudy

Your family days out guide for Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge this weekend

18:30 05 January 2017

Junior Parkrun takes place in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday (stock photo)

Junior Parkrun takes place in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday (stock photo)

Archant

Get your new year’s resolutions off to a good start this weekend by stretching your legs, getting some exercise in and spending more quality time together as a family.

Comment
Henley Players are back with Dick Whittington this yearHenley Players are back with Dick Whittington this year

Our guide to days out in Suffolk this weekend offers everything from family fun runs to help you shed the extra to a round up of the last of the Christmas pantos.

Dick Whittington, Henley Community Centre, Ashbocking Road, Church Meadows - 2.30pm and 7.30pm Saturday

Henley Players present their version of Dick Whittington as they join the panto scene again this year.

Performance take place at Henley Community Centre and the audience will be able to join in the fun as Dick struggles to find his way to London.

Tickets are selling fast, so get yours now.

Find out more here


Junior Parkrun, Ten Acre Field, Symonds Road, Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds - Sunday, 9am

Runners aged four to 14 can take part in this free weekly timed run, and parents can stand and cheer them on.

The run is supposed to be fun, rather than an athletic race and is an ideal way to help children build up their fitness.

Runners must register beforehand and print off a barcode before taking part, but they can then join whenever they like.

See more details here

Foxburrow Farm wildlife watch group, Saddlemakers Lane, Melton, Woodbridge - Saturday 10am to 12pm

The group is holding their monthly meeting at the Suffolk Wildlife Trust site, offering nature discovery and adventure for children aged six to 12.

Contact Lisa Folley in advance to check availability - you can email or call 07789 632248.

Most of the local wildlife watch groups ask for a small contribution for materials and equipment.

Magic: The Entertainment of Deception Exhibition, Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm

See handcuffs used by Houdini and an antique trick table once owned by Paul Daniels at Moyse’s Hall Museum’s exhibition offering a window into the art of the illusionist, featuring items used by some the world’s greatest magicians from as early as the 17th Century.

Entry to the museum costs £4 for adults, £2 for concessions or for £10 families of upto five members.

Winter wildlife at Lackford Lakes, Bury St Edmunds - Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 3pm

Drop in to these free sessions and learn more about the winter inhabitants of this rich nature reserve,

Wildlife guides will be on hand to share tips on where to look for some of the seasonal visitors and children can take a spotter sheet and tick of those they find.

