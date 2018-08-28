A zombie survival run is coming to Suffolk for Halloween

Zombie crowd walking at night. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Grandfailure

Prepare to be scared as a spine-tingling survival run returns to the county for 2018.

Elveden estate, near Thetford. Picture: Steve Adams Elveden estate, near Thetford. Picture: Steve Adams

Explore 4x4’s Quarantine Survival Run is back with a vengeance at the Elveden Estate offering the thrill of the chase with the safety of daylight.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, October 28 at 11am and will be a 5km course which you can walk or run.

The event, which is returning for its third year, will see the estate succumb to a zombie apocalypse.

It’s up to you to avoid the zombies as well as tackling the natural terrain and a few other surprises along the way.

Entrants are encouraged to wear sturdy running shows and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and Halloween fancy dress is encouraged.

Registration opens at 10am in The Walled Garden and final entry to the run will be 12pm and the run will go ahead no matter how haunting the weather is.

Tickets for Quarantine: Zombie Survival Run will cost £16.00 per person, under 16 year olds must be accompanied by an adult.

10 to 13 year olds go free and it is not suitable for under 10 year olds.

There will also be free parking on site and spectators are welcome to attend.

All Survivors receive a medal at the finish line and you can purchase tickets here.