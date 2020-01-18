E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Seven places to try tasty vegan sausage rolls in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 18 January 2020

Food! By Lizzi based in Bury St Edmunds were selling vegan sausage rolls long before Greggs Picture: LIZZI FLAHERTY

LIZZI FLAHERTY

Are you taking part in Veganuary? Or just looking to try something a bit different? Take a look at our roundup of seven places to try vegan sausage rolls in Suffolk, including Portman Road stadium and even West Suffolk Hospital.

Food! By Lizzi's savoury vegan rolls have been on sale since 2014 Picture: LIZZI FLAHERTYFood! By Lizzi's savoury vegan rolls have been on sale since 2014 Picture: LIZZI FLAHERTY

Since Greggs launched their incredibly popular vegan sausage rolls in January 2019, vegans and foodies have been flocking to their shops across Suffolk - but where else in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds can you try one?

Food! By Lizzi

Long before Greggs brought their vegan sausage rolls to the masses Food! By Lizzi were selling their 'savoury vegan rolls' at markets across Suffolk.

Lizzi Flaherty, 37, who runs Food! By Lizzi said: "I am pretty sure Food! By Lizzi is the longest running vegan business in Bury St Edmunds, possibly even Suffolk.

"The vegan savoury rolls have been available since 2014 when the stall was vegetarian with vegan options and then the business went fully vegan in 2016."

Following Greggs lead Food! By Lizzi have now launched their very own "Not Steak Bake."

You can find out more about Food! By Lizzi on Facebook.



Portman Road stadium

At the start of their 2019/2020 season in August Ipswich Town Football club jumped on the bandwagon and started selling vegan sausage rolls at their food kiosks - promising gluten free options to follow soon.

West Suffolk Hospital

Just a few weeks ago West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds started selling vegan sausage rolls, announcing on their Facebook page: "They're here! Vegan sausage rolls available to staff and visitors at West Suffolk Hospital."

Jeff Scrivener tucking into a Greggs vegan sausage roll - he has now convinced his family to try them Picture: JEFF SCRIVENERJeff Scrivener tucking into a Greggs vegan sausage roll - he has now convinced his family to try them Picture: JEFF SCRIVENER

You may also want to watch:

Allison's Eatery

Staying in Bury St Edmunds, Allison's Eatery a community cafe on the Howard Estate, offers freshly baked vegan sausage rolls amongst other delicious vegan treats.

Read more: Take a look inside Bury St Edmunds' first vegan cafe - where they're making plant-based Sunday roasts



Cafe Myra

Vegan sausage rolls fresh out of the oven at Allison's Eatery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALLISON KNIGHTVegan sausage rolls fresh out of the oven at Allison's Eatery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALLISON KNIGHT

Since opening in St Nicholas Street in Ipswich last month, Cafe Myra have been receiving lots of compliments for their vegan rolls which they sell as an alternative to their meat variety.

Each week the vegan rolls are filled with something different from vegan cheese and roasted vegetables - to mushroom and spinach balti.

You can find out more about what Cafe Myra has to offer on their Facebook page.



Greenhouse Cafe Felixstowe

Proving popular in Suffolk's vegan groups on Facebook - the vegan sausage rolls sold at the Greenhouse Cafe in Felixstowe are definitely worth a try.

Cheekily known as the 'famous nossage rolls,' they compliment the cafes vegan menu which now also includes vegan cornish pasties.

Greggs vegan sausage rolls have becoming incredibly popular since they were first introduced in early 2019 Picture: ARCHANTGreggs vegan sausage rolls have becoming incredibly popular since they were first introduced in early 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs

We couldn't do a vegan sausage roll roundup without mentioning Greggs.

Recently staff at the seven Greggs stores in Ipswich were given a bonus - mainly thanks to the phenomenal success of vegan sausage rolls.

Posting in the Suffolk Vegans Facebook group Jeff Scrivener said: "The Greggs vegan sausage rolls are 10 out of 10. I even turned my kids onto them!"

Read more: Greggs staff savour £300 bonus as vegan sausage rolls broaden its appeal









































