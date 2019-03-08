E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich first class reception photographs in paper TODAY

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 November 2019

A sneak look at the first class Ipswich pictures 2019 - Heath Primary School Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A sneak look at the first class Ipswich pictures 2019 - Heath Primary School Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don't miss out, today is the day that pictures of reception classes across the town will appear in the Ipswich Star - for all proud mums, dads and grandparents to buy.

Reception pupils from Claydon Primary School feature in First Class 2019 Picture: CONTRIBUTEDReception pupils from Claydon Primary School feature in First Class 2019 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Extra copies of the Star have been especially printed to meet demand and will be on sale at local supermarkets and newsagents in and around Ipswich.

If for any reason you miss out on getting a copy don't panic - you will still be able to order a paper by calling -01603 772738.

You can find out if your child's school is appearing in the supplement here

Brad Jones, Editor of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times, said: "This term has seen the arrival of hundreds of new faces at our primary schools and we're absolutely delighted to be able to feature photos of them.

"We wish all the children lots of luck in their new adventure and hope they find a good balance between hard work and enjoying themselves with their new friends.

"Remember, they say that school days are the best time of your life, so enjoy every second!

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to the schools for sending in these pictures."

If your school is interested in taking part in any future first class or top class supplements please contact Hazel Sellers on - 01473 324594.

More information about the Ipswich Star and East Anglian First Class supplement can be found here

