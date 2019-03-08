Sunshine and Showers

Property of the week - See around this stunning £1.1m 7-bedroom Victorian home in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 July 2019

Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

Jim Tanfield

This classic seven-bedroom home close to Ipswich town centre could be yours - if you have £1.1 million to spend.

The conservatory at Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich. Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESThe conservatory at Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich. Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, a Listed Grade II property dating from 1870, is currently on the market with Jackson-Stops,

A photo taken by drone of Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESA photo taken by drone of Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

It is a three-storey Victorian townhouse near Ipswich School, which is set in mature gardens and just a few minutes' walk from Christchurch Park.

The hallway of Highfield Lodge Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESThe hallway of Highfield Lodge Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

The property is light and well-proportioned, with high ceilings and many original features, including decorative arches, original fireplaces, ceiling cornices and deep skirting.

Highfield Lodge is set in mature gardens. Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESHighfield Lodge is set in mature gardens. Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

Downstairs, the accommodation includes a drawing room with views of the garden, dining room and sitting room with French doors opening into a recently-added garden room. This is an impressive room complete with underfloor heating, which opens on to a wide, raised York stone terrace.

The sitting room at Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESThe sitting room at Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and side hall, as well as access to a basement/wine cellar which is multi-roomed and usable.

The dining room at Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESThe dining room at Highfield Lodge, Henley Road, Ipswich . Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

The staircase leads to a first-floor landing with four double bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms. There are also three further bedrooms and an office, which could be used as an eighth bedroom, on the second floor, as well as a third bathroom.

A rear view of Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESA rear view of Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

In all, the plot is around 0.4 of an acre, The front of the house is sheltered by a row of mature Holm oak trees, with a garage and an extensive parking and turning area.

One of the bedrooms at Highfield Lodge Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESOne of the bedrooms at Highfield Lodge Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

At the rear, there are south and west-facing gardens surrounded by mature trees and natural hedgerow. The terrace includes a pergola covered in wisteria, and there are also colourful herbaecous and shrub borders and lawns.

A bedroom at Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESA bedroom at Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

The house has gas-fired central heating, with a separate boiler for the second floor, and a modern security system.

Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich, has three bathrooms Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESHighfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich, has three bathrooms Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

If you would like more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218,

An attic bathroom at Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGESAn attic bathroom at Highfield Lodge in Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: JIM TANFIELD, INSCOPE IMAGES

