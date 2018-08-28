Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Take a look at this modern seaside home - which could be yours for £625,000

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 February 2019

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

FENNWRIGHT

An apartment in a Felixstowe landmark which overlooks the promenade has gone on the market.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Bartlet apartments, which were a former hospital, are located in Felixstowe on Undercliff Road East.

This first floor apartment was originally part of the Bartlet Convalescent Hospital which closed its doors in 2007.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

19 Bartlet is currently for sale for £625,000 – it has three bedrooms, a balcony with stunning views and a modern interior.

As you enter the property you are greeted by a generous size entrance hall which has doors leading to the open plan kitchen/dining room, the family bathroom and a bedroom.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The lucky new owner of this residence will be able to take full advantage of the gorgeous panoramic seaviews from the open-plan kitchen/sitting/ dining room.

The room consists of range of great appliances including a wine fridge, microwave/combination oven and a dishwasher.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The room also has a side door which leads to the fantastic balcony where you can look out onto the promenade.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room which has a rainfall and hand-held shower as well as everything else you would expect.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The two other bedrooms are located to the rear of the property and look out onto tennis courts.

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom with a panel enclosed bath with shower head, a shower cubicle, vanity wash hand basin and low level WC.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Grade II listed building has a wealth of character and the beautiful original windows with secondary glazed insets retain the charm of the original architect’s vision as well as the practicalities of modern living.

The property also has allocated parking and excellent loft storage.

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHTUndercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s largest car stack set to revolutionise parking at the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

The Winerack car stacker under construction - it is believed to be the largest in the UK. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Dealer denies carrying knife for protection, Tavis murder trial hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

‘Derby day is a chance to hit the reset button’ - Lee remembers last Town win at Carrow Road

Alan Lee scored at Carrow Road in a 2-2 draw with Norwich in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT

Elephant’s tale - Fun Elmer activities in store for half term

Young Elmer will be taking centre stage for a book group event. Picture: HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists