Gallery

Take a look at this modern seaside home - which could be yours for £625,000

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe Picture: FENNWRIGHT FENNWRIGHT

An apartment in a Felixstowe landmark which overlooks the promenade has gone on the market.

The Bartlet apartments, which were a former hospital, are located in Felixstowe on Undercliff Road East.

This first floor apartment was originally part of the Bartlet Convalescent Hospital which closed its doors in 2007.

19 Bartlet is currently for sale for £625,000 – it has three bedrooms, a balcony with stunning views and a modern interior.

As you enter the property you are greeted by a generous size entrance hall which has doors leading to the open plan kitchen/dining room, the family bathroom and a bedroom.

The lucky new owner of this residence will be able to take full advantage of the gorgeous panoramic seaviews from the open-plan kitchen/sitting/ dining room.

The room consists of range of great appliances including a wine fridge, microwave/combination oven and a dishwasher.

The room also has a side door which leads to the fantastic balcony where you can look out onto the promenade.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room which has a rainfall and hand-held shower as well as everything else you would expect.

The two other bedrooms are located to the rear of the property and look out onto tennis courts.

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom with a panel enclosed bath with shower head, a shower cubicle, vanity wash hand basin and low level WC.

The Grade II listed building has a wealth of character and the beautiful original windows with secondary glazed insets retain the charm of the original architect’s vision as well as the practicalities of modern living.

The property also has allocated parking and excellent loft storage.

