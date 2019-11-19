E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you build you dream four-bedroom home on a golf course in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 20:30 19 November 2019

This plot of land in Fynn Valley could have a 4-bedroom home of your design for just £425,000 Picture: SAVILLS

This plot of land in Fynn Valley could have a 4-bedroom home of your design for just £425,000 Picture: SAVILLS

SAVILLS

For hopeful home owners looking for their own Grand Designs moment in Suffolk, a unique opportunity to build an above par luxury house is available.

A section of the Fynn Valley Golf Club grounds is being turned into nine homes, in a development called The Fairways - but only eight will be built by owners, Beechlake Developments.

The ninth plot, currently called Plot 12, has planning permission for a four-bedroom home to be built in whatever style the new owners want, giving one lucky buyer a chance to have a completely unique house.

Plot 12 is on the market for £425,000, with the approved plan taking up 3,339sq ft of the plot and will include four bedrooms, spacious living spaces and a huge kitchen-come-breakfast room with kitchen island.

Beechlake Developments has given a handy estimate for the cost of a potential build - with a home built to its standard specification expected to cost £185 per sq ft.

This means the build will cost an estimated £617,715 - pushing the total cost with the land over £1million.

Max Turner, from the new homes team at Savills Ipswich, which is selling the land, said: "By purchasing Plot 12, buyers have a rare opportunity to be involved in the design, layout and specification of their home from the very beginning.

"It's a great chance to have a real Grand Designs moment - but with professional support at every stage, working alongside the developer and architect to incorporate your ideas and create something to your specific requirements."

Fynn Valley Golf Club was built on the former Cowslip Valley Farm and its 18-hole par-70 course opened in 1991.

The Fairways will be nestled onto the 130-acre course, containing cottages converted from former changing room blocks and the former restaurant building, which hosted many weddings, Christmas parties and other celebrations.

For more information about the sale, contact Mr Turner on 01473 234 826 or MTurner@savills.com.

