Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

Take a trip around this stunning property in Anglesea Road, on the market for £1.2million – and where Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was said to be a frequent visitor.

The Cedars, as it was originally known, was built in 1863 - designed by the renowned architect Frederick Barnes.

The building was first used as a boarding school for young women, as is documented in street directories of 1864 and 1885.

In 1891 another renowned architect Brightwen Binyon acquired the property, which he converted into a family home where he lived until he retired in 1897. In the 1920s the building was bought by the Ipswich Psychic Society, where it was said that the Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was a frequent visitor.

The James Francis redevelopment team has added a three-story extension to the building, in matching Suffolk white brickwork, and sympathetically restored the original building to create a beautiful Victorian town house.

The home includes 5-7 double bedrooms and five reception rooms arranged over four floors - approaching 4000 square feet.

It also boasts features such as a grand oak staircase, cast iron radiators and the latest smart home technology, with features at the touch of a button.

The property also has large, well established grounds and is surrounded by the beautiful original Victorian perimeter wall and access through the original double gated entrance.

The property sits within touching distance of Ipswich town Centre.

It is on the market with Fine and Country with a guide price of £1.2million.

