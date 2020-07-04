E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:28 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 04 July 2020

The property in Anglesea Road has a guide price of £1.2million Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

The property in Anglesea Road has a guide price of £1.2million Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

FINE & COUNTRY

Take a trip around this stunning property in Anglesea Road, on the market for £1.2million – and where Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was said to be a frequent visitor.

The property in Anglesea Road has 6 bedrooms Picture: FINE & COUNTRYThe property in Anglesea Road has 6 bedrooms Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

The Cedars, as it was originally known, was built in 1863 - designed by the renowned architect Frederick Barnes.

The building was first used as a boarding school for young women, as is documented in street directories of 1864 and 1885.

The Cedars, as it was originally known, was built in 1863 Picture: FINE & COUNTRYThe Cedars, as it was originally known, was built in 1863 Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

In 1891 another renowned architect Brightwen Binyon acquired the property, which he converted into a family home where he lived until he retired in 1897. In the 1920s the building was bought by the Ipswich Psychic Society, where it was said that the Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was a frequent visitor.

The James Francis redevelopment team has added a three-story extension to the building, in matching Suffolk white brickwork, and sympathetically restored the original building to create a beautiful Victorian town house.

Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was said to be a frequent visitor Picture: FINE & COUNTRYSherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was said to be a frequent visitor Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

The home includes 5-7 double bedrooms and five reception rooms arranged over four floors - approaching 4000 square feet.

It also boasts features such as a grand oak staircase, cast iron radiators and the latest smart home technology, with features at the touch of a button.

The property is in Anglesea Road, Ipswich Picture: FINE & COUNTRYThe property is in Anglesea Road, Ipswich Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

The property also has large, well established grounds and is surrounded by the beautiful original Victorian perimeter wall and access through the original double gated entrance.

The property sits within touching distance of Ipswich town Centre.

A beautiful wooden staircase inside the home Picture: FINE & COUNTRYA beautiful wooden staircase inside the home Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

It is on the market with Fine and Country with a guide price of £1.2million.

The property in Anglesea Road is currently the most expensive home on the market in Ipswich Picture: FINE & COUNTRYThe property in Anglesea Road is currently the most expensive home on the market in Ipswich Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

You may also want to watch:

It has been sympathetically redeveloped and it around 4,000sq ft Picture: FINE & COUNTRYIt has been sympathetically redeveloped and it around 4,000sq ft Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

It is only a five minute walk from Christchurch Park Picture: FINE & COUNTRYIt is only a five minute walk from Christchurch Park Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

An aerial view of the stunning property in Anglesea Road Picture: FINE & COUNTRYAn aerial view of the stunning property in Anglesea Road Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy have Ipswich pubs been on the first day of reopening?

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy have Ipswich pubs been on the first day of reopening?

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How busy have Ipswich pubs been on the first day of reopening?

Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Super Saturday - Hairdressers, pubs and restaurants re-open in Suffolk

Suffolk pubs are making their long-awaited return on Super Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Cerys Hall after third disappearance this week

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Funeral of US airman based at RAF Lakenheath being livestreamed online

Lieutenant Kenneth 'Kage' Allen, pictured with his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

The property in Anglesea Road has a guide price of £1.2million Picture: FINE & COUNTRY