Offices, shops and nightclubs all becoming new homes for Ipswich town centre

The lounge of a penthouse at the Winerack. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS Archant

Do you fancy living in a former office, shop or nightclub? Sites around Ipswich town centre are gaining a second lease of life as unique new homes.

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS

The Winerack, Ipswich Waterfront: It has been a long wait, after the tower building was left unfinished for nearly a decade following the economic crash of 2008/9. But the first 11 luxury apartments have now been released, and a show apartment will soon be open to view. Altogether, there will be a total of 150 flats in the development, which includes a 19-storey tower block. Features include balconies and individually designed kitchens.

This was originally the second tower of the Regatta Quay project, to transform the former Paul’s Maltings site. The work is now being carried out by construction firm RG Carter, for Ipswich Wharf Developments, owned by John Howard. It is also expected that more new flats will be included in the redevelopment of the nearby St Peter’s Dock area.

Dolce Vita nightclub, Old Foundry Road: The former club is being turned into a dozen apartment homes by House Group developments, which also converted the former First Floor Club/Fire & Ice building. The timbered former 1990s nightspot looks medieval, but is actually far more recent, having replaced a building which was lost in a fire.

The former Dolce Vita nightclub is being converted into luxury apartment homes to be known as Foundry House. Developer Joe Fogel with builder Levi Draycott of TLC Building Services. Picture: DAVID VINCENT The former Dolce Vita nightclub is being converted into luxury apartment homes to be known as Foundry House. Developer Joe Fogel with builder Levi Draycott of TLC Building Services. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

They are being built by developer Joe Fogel, who was behind the conversion of the former First Floor Club in Tacket Street into apartments, all of which are now occupied. Inside, all the main construction has been completed, including new plastering, and installation of kitchens and bathrooms. The development, to be known as Old Foundry House, will include seven one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and one studio.

Rope Walk and St Edmund House: The former Suffolk County Council social club building in Rope Walk is set to be demolished and replaced with 12 houses and two flats. The development is also expected to include offices and a multi-million pound technology teaching hub.

The new development will be opposite St Edmund House, a former county council office block, which was last year converted into 74 loft-style flats.

The former St Edmund House in Rope Walk which has been converted into 74 homes. Picture: PAUL GEATER The former St Edmund House in Rope Walk which has been converted into 74 homes. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Former Call Connection offices, Cromwell Square: This prominent building, known as Saxon House, is being turned into new homes aimed at young professionals. The call centre firm closed in July 2017, and now its modern office block is being converted into 34 one and two-bedroom homes.

The project is being carried out by city centre regeneration specialists Gold & Amber, who have described it as an “ideal location and an attractive building.” The agents for Saxon House are William H Brown and Nicholas Estates.

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments. Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Former Birketts offices, Museum Street: Would you like to live in one of the most historic streets in Ipswich? Borough planners gave the go-ahead this month for the law firm’s former offices to be converted into flats. The company moved out last year following completion of its new HQ, Providence House in Princes Street.

The Grade II listed Victorian townhouses were originally built as homes, so they will be returning to their original use. Numbers 28-32 will be turned into nine flats and number 20 into four flats.

Co-op, Carr Street: Part of the former department store, Carr House, including offices and showrooms, is set to receive a new lease of life as 33 flats. The ground floor will remain as retail.

The former Birketts offices in Museum Street are set to be converted into flats. Picture: PAUL GEATER The former Birketts offices in Museum Street are set to be converted into flats. Picture: PAUL GEATER

There is also a separate project to establish a new school in the larger part of the former department store, on the other side of the Cox Lane pedestrian walkway.

Arcade Street: A former restaurant and nightclub in Ipswich town centre is set to be turned into 14 one, two and three-bedroomed flats, after borough planners approved an application this month. One of the flats will have a roof garden.

The building is an early 20th-century property on the north side of the street, which was most likely constructed as a public hall. Previous occupants included Distinction nightclub and Waikiki bar and restaurant.

The old Co-op building in Ipswich town centre is set to be turned into a block of flats. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The old Co-op building in Ipswich town centre is set to be turned into a block of flats. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queens House, Queen Street: Once the Britannia Building Society offices, this building has been turned into flats on the upper floors. It’s an exclusive conversion with lift access to all apartments, secure CCTV in the entrance, a communal hallway and a separate intercom entry system.

William H Brown is currently marketing a two-bedroom flat for £190,000, including a living area, study and high-specification kitchen. They say it is one of only two which are left. The Co-op Bank is still below the flats.