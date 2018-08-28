Sunshine and Showers

A gorgeous listed thatched cottage could be yours for £675,000

PUBLISHED: 09:30 27 November 2018

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Archant

Take a look at the stunning three-bedroom home which is set on grounds of half an acre.

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The period cottage, which is named Ruggs Hall, is located in Raydon.

The building has original parts dating from the 16th century alongside exposed beams.

The residence has an entrance porch, sitting room, dining hall, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, shower room, family room, shower room, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The kitchen is hand-crafted with painted wood units, extensive granite work surfaces, butler sink, dresser style unit with glass-fronted display cabinets and integrated dishwasher.

The family room has a window to the rear and bi-folding doors to the rear garden leading onto the patio. The rear hall has a built-in double cupboard, door to the side and adjacent is the cloaks/shower room.

Taking a look upstairs the master bedroom enjoys views across the rear garden and has a range of built-in wardrobes.

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

There are two further good sized bedrooms, all of which have many beams and a good sized family bathroom.

The front garden has a gravelled driveway with brick pillars and a five-bar electric gate which leads to parking and turning space for vehicles. There is also a garage with electric up/over door.

The back garden is made up of shrub borders, lawns, a large paved patio, a vegetable garden, a summer house and two garden sheds.

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

24 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

06:57 Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

05:30 Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

05:00 Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

05:30 Michael Steward
Annabel Brightwell meets the air ambulance crew who saved her life Picture: EAAA

A toddler who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Suffolk pre-school has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who saved her life.

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

They are one of the most striking features of the new-look Ipswich Cornhill – but the water fountains in front of the Town Hall will not be switched on again until the early spring.

Yesterday, 18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

