Is your road the new Mayfair? Ipswich gets Monopoly makeover

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 February 2019

Ipswich's most expensive streets have been placed on a Monopoly-style board. Monopoly board Picture: THOMAS SANDERSON

Archant

A nifty tool has been created which turns your town into a Monopoly board and provides you with a summary of the average house prices.

The new Property Wars tool shows the lowest and highest priced properties in Ipswich on a graphic of the famous board game.

When taking a look at the town and its surrounding areas Bosmere Court in Needham Market is classed as the Old Kent Square, with house prices there being the lowest.

Bosmere Court is located on The Causeway and is priced at approximately £61,500. Also in the low price tier is Matson Road in Ipswich, where the properties are £63,500, and Franciscan Way, which is at £70,000.

On the Mayfair end of the spectrum is Wickerstreet Green in Kersey, which has a price of £1,715,000, and Burstall, which amounts to £1,350,000.

Bucklesham Road and Chelmondiston are in the second most expensive bracket, with average house prices set at £390,000.

